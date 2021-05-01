Kristaps Porzingis Status Against Russell Westbrook and The Wizards

Kristaps Porzgins will miss Saturday night's contest between the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards. FantastyLabs NBA relayed the team's injury report, and their Tweet can be seen below.

Porzingis and the Mavs have been good this season but not entirely where they could be if all had been healthy.

They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they will play Russell Westbrook and the Wizards without Porzingis, while the Wizards are the hottest team in the NBA right now.

The Mavericks are 5 points favorites, according to FanDuel

