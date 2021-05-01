All Pacers home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Kristaps Porzingis Status Against Russell Westbrook and The Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis will miss Saturday night's game.
Author:
Publish date:

Kristaps Porzgins will miss Saturday night's contest between the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards. FantastyLabs NBA relayed the team's injury report, and their Tweet can be seen below.

Porzingis and the Mavs have been good this season but not entirely where they could be if all had been healthy. 

They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they will play Russell Westbrook and the Wizards without Porzingis, while the Wizards are the hottest team in the NBA right now.

The Mavericks are 5 points favorites, according to FanDuel

The Indiana Pacers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday Night: The Pacers will look to get back in the win column against the Thunder, who they beat just under two weeks ago. Game PreviewCLICK HERE.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15896669_168388303_lowres
News

LaMelo Ball Updated Status for Pistons Hornets Game

USATSI_15943629_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers Sign Yogi Ferrell

USATSI_15986845_168388303_lowres
News

Kristaps Porzingis Status Against Russell Westbrook and The Wizards

USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
News

Suns' Devin Booker Has a Crazy Crossover on Jazz's Rudy Gobert

LakersLeBronJamesWave
News

Lakers' LeBron James With a Shocking Quote

Donovan Mitchell
News

Donovan Mitchell Injury Update

USATSI_15914191_168388303_lowres
News

Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith Ring Bell at Hawks 76ers Game

USATSI_15896669_168388303_lowres
News

LaMelo Ball Status for Pistons Hornets Game

USATSI_12319211_168388303_lowres
News

Lebron James Returned, But The Lakers Record Over Their Last Six Games Has Been Really Bad