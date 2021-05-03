Lakers' LeBron James Status for Nuggets Game

The bad news continues to pile on for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are losers of six out of their last seven games. LeBron James, who returned to action on Friday night after missing over a month of action, is expected not to play on Monday night against the Nuggets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday.

The Tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen in a post below.

The Lakers remain six and a half games behind the Clippers in the standings for the fourth seed, which is the last seed for home-court advantage.

