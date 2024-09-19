Longtime NBA newsbreaker Adrian Wojnarowski leaves ESPN for St. Bonaventure
Adrian Wojnarowski, frequently referred to as Woj, is leaving ESPN and joining the Men's Basketball staff at St. Bonaventure University.
Wojnarowski, who reported on the NBA and frequently focused on the movement of players and key personnel, announced that he is departing ESPN on Wednesday morning. It came via a post on his Twitter account, which has become a feed for all of his work and reporting throughout the years.
"I am retiring from a dream job at ESPN and am so incredibly grateful for my time and experiences with the Worldwide Leader," Wojnarowski said.
St. Bonaventure announced that Wojnarowki was joining their staff later in the morning. The former newsbreaker graduated from the University in the class of 1991, and his official job title is general manager. His experience and connections will make him a natural fit in the role.
"I'm hopeful to share with members of our community some best practices learned from the most successful franchises and minds in the NBA and committed to opening doors globally for our players both on and off the court," Wojnarowski said in a statement released by the school.
Throughout the years, Wojnarowski reported on many Indiana Pacers related topics. One of his final 10 reports was that veteran guard T.J. McConnell was signing a contract extension with the blue and gold. That was revealed late in August.
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton shared in the past that he actually found out about his trade from the Sacramento Kings to Indiana from Wojnarowski. That's how connected he was. He changed the way that NBA reporting is done and will be tough to replace.
