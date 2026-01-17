How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers had their season-long three-game win streak snapped by Toronto earlier this week but bounced back on Friday night with a 127-119 victory over the New Orleans Hornets. As a result, for the first time in weeks, Indiana no longer owns the NBA’s worst record.

Holding off the Pels gave the Pacers their 10th win as they became the last team to reach double-digits in recorded victories. In handing New Orleans its 34th loss, it moved a full game up on the West’s worst team. Washington has dropped five consecutive games and is now just one game clear of Indy in the race to avoid the East’s worst mark.

None of this is great news if you’re following the rest of Indiana’s season hoping it secures the most lottery combinations and ends up with the No. 1 draft pick, but it does feel good for Rick Carlisle and his players, who have now won four of five as they hit the road following a four-game homestand. The Pacers are now 4-4 in 2026.

After hosting the team with the West’s worst mark, Indiana visits the East’s best squad. The Pistons come off a win against the Suns to move to 3-1 on a six-game homestand that culminates against Boston on Monday. Detroit is in the midst of a stretch where nine of its first 11 games to open the new year are in Little Caesars Arena, allowing it to widen its lead on the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers at Pistons

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Jan. 17, 7:40 p.m. EST, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), Fan Duel Sports Network Detroit (Pistons)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), WXYT (Pistons)

Pacers look to avoid third straight loss on season vs. Pistons

The Indiana Pacers (10-32) visit the Detroit Pistons (29-10) as a massive underdog on the second night of a back-to-back. This is the most prosperous stretch of the season for Indy by a long shot, but it Carlisle is resting key guys in a back-to-back situation. The Pacers are actually 2-3 on the second night of consecutive games, but have been blown out by a combined margin of 43 points in setbacks against Milwaukee and Miami.

Detroit is 7-3 against Central Division opposition and 20-6 vs. Eastern Conference foes. The Pacers are 2-7 in divisional games and 7-20 against East opponents. They’ve lost 16 of 18 on the road.

This is the third matchup of the season between these teams. Detroit won at home on Nov. 17 127-112 behind 31 points and 15 rebounds from Jalen Duren and won in Indiana a week later on Nov. 24 122-117 as Cade Cunningham led the way with 24 points. Pascal Siakam has led the way in both losses for Indy, averaging 26.5 points.

The Pacers and Pistons close out their season series on the final day of the regular season (April 12) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in what will very likely be Indy’s final game. Detroit is looking to clinch the season series against Indiana for the first time since 2021-22 and has won two straight after dropping seven of eight. The Pacers lead the all-time series 114-105.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Pistons -15.5 (-108) Pacers +15.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Pistons -950, Pacers +625

Total: 226.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PISTONS

F Duncan Robinson

F Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

G Cade Cunningham

G Ausar Thompson

PACERS

F Johnny Furphy

F Jarace Walker

C Jay Huff

G Quenton Jackson

G Ben Shepaprd

INJURY REPORT

PISTONS

Cade Cunningham: Probable - Right Wrist Contusion

Ausar Thompson: Probable - Right Heel Contusion

Paul Reed: Probable - Personal Reasons

Chaz Lanier: Out - G League (On Assignment)

Isaac Jones: Out - G League (On Assignment)

Bobi Klintman: Out - G League (On Assignment)

Tolu Smith: Out - G League (Two-way)

Wendell Moore Jr.: Out - G League (Two-way)

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Out - Rest

Andrew Nembhard: Out - Rest

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Rest

TJ McConnell: Out - Rest

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Right Thumb Sprain

Isaiah Jackson: Available - Concussion

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon tear

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Ethan Thompson: Probable - G League (Two-way)

Taelon Peter: Probable - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Pistons head coach Rick Carlisle on Jay Huff: "He’s worked a lot, and he’s improving. There’s real evolution. There’s progress in his connection with his teammates, and you can see where he’s stepped up to new levels. His conditioning is much higher than when he first arrived."

More Indiana Pacers Stories