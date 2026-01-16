Indiana Pacers-New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 16, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (New Orleans)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (9-32) and New Orleans Pelicans (10-33) meet for the second of two regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Pelicans recorded a, 128-109, win against Indiana on December 20. Last season, the Pacers won the series, 2-1. The Pacers are 30-22 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season, including 17-10 in home games and 13-12 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Johnny Furphy
C Jay Huff
F Aaron Nesmith
F Pascal Siakam
PELICANS
G Jeremiah Fears
G Trey Murphy
C Derik Queen
F Saddiq Bey
F Zion Williamson
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers -2.5 (-105), Pelicans +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline: Pacers -134, Pelicans +114
Total points scored: 237.5 (over -110, under -110)
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Thumb
Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
PELICANS
Herbert Jones: Out - Ankle
Jose Alvarado: Out - Oblique
Dejounte Murray: Out - Achilles
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on the loss to the Toronto Raptors: "We just watched the first nine minutes of the first quarter, wasn't pretty. Got to give Toronto credit for the force and attitude that they came out with and we simply did not have it. The last three quarters were better,, obviously, but, you know, when you get smashed in the first quarter like that, it's a big hole."
"Really just the level of physical posture, the level of collective will, attitude. You know, Toronto's a very physical team. They're a hard matchup. They're as physical as any team we've seen this year and even without some of their guys, they may even be a little more physical with this group that was out there tonight."