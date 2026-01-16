Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 16, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (New Orleans)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (9-32) and New Orleans Pelicans (10-33) meet for the second of two regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Pelicans recorded a, 128-109, win against Indiana on December 20. Last season, the Pacers won the series, 2-1. The Pacers are 30-22 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season, including 17-10 in home games and 13-12 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

C Jay Huff

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

PELICANS

G Jeremiah Fears

G Trey Murphy

C Derik Queen

F Saddiq Bey

F Zion Williamson

Spread: Pacers -2.5 (-105), Pelicans +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Pacers -134, Pelicans +114

Total points scored: 237.5 (over -110, under -110)

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Thumb

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

PELICANS

Herbert Jones: Out - Ankle

Jose Alvarado: Out - Oblique

Dejounte Murray: Out - Achilles

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on the loss to the Toronto Raptors: "We just watched the first nine minutes of the first quarter, wasn't pretty. Got to give Toronto credit for the force and attitude that they came out with and we simply did not have it. The last three quarters were better,, obviously, but, you know, when you get smashed in the first quarter like that, it's a big hole."

"Really just the level of physical posture, the level of collective will, attitude. You know, Toronto's a very physical team. They're a hard matchup. They're as physical as any team we've seen this year and even without some of their guys, they may even be a little more physical with this group that was out there tonight."

