Malcolm Brogdon says the Indiana Pacers gave him a choice of trade destinations

In a move that was considered surprising to some NBA executives, the Indiana Pacers traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics back in July.

In exchange, the Pacers received Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas, and a 2023 first-round draft pick. Not many thought that Boston had enough ammo to bring in Brogdon, and some considered his price to be higher than what he was ultimately dealt for. That's why many considered the deal to be surprising.

Boston wasn't one of the teams that had reported interest in the talented guard for much of the leadup to free agency. But in the end, they ended up with the six-year veteran. And, according to Brogdon, he worked with the Pacers to make that happen.

In an interview with SiriusXM radio, Brogdon detailed that Indiana shared a list of interested teams with him and allowed him to have a say in his trade destination.

According to the now-Celtics guard, the choice was between three teams — the Boston Celtics, the Toronto Raptors, and the Washington Wizards. However, the Washington option washed away after the draft once the team in the nation's capitol had used the tenth overall pick.

"At the end of the day, we knew there was Boston, we knew Toronto, we knew D.C.," Brogdon said per a transcription in Ahn Fire Digital. Once the Wizards were out, he had to choose between the two Eastern Conference contenders. "The Pacers came to me and said we could pursue either of them and which one would I rather pursue? I chose Boston," Brogdon detailed.

Without knowing the trade offer from Toronto, it's impossible to say if this strategy maximized the return Indiana could get in a trade. That said, there is value in terms of franchise perception at play here, and helping one of the best free agent signings in team history get to a preferred location is a benefit for the organization. Any deal with Toronto wouldn't have offered that same advantage to the Pacers.

Ultimately, the Pacers front office dealt Brogdon to Boston, where he said he wanted to go. The Celtics made a run to the NBA Finals last season and project to be one of the top teams once again this season, and the chance at a deep playoff run played a part in Brogdon's decision.

"I thought this team was farther along," the veteran guard said of the Celtics, per Ahn Fire Digital's transcription. "I thought it would be a great fit for me because I wanted to win right now."

Brogdon played on a Milwaukee Bucks team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2019, but he has never played in the NBA Finals. His Pacers missed the postseason entirely in each of the past two seasons.

The Pacers have a history of being a player-friendly organization when it comes to trade talks. They communicate well with their roster during any negotiations and look for young players that are under contract for multiple years on the trade market. In this case, that allowed them to work with Brogdon on the perfect deal while also landing them Aaron Nesmith, who shined in his first preseason game with the blue and gold. It may turn out to be a win-win for all parties, though it's impossible for anyone to perfectly assess the situation without knowing what other offers Indiana received for Brogdon, if any.

Brogdon averaged 18.9 points and 6.3 assists per game during three seasons with the Pacers. He helped guide Indiana to the fourth seed in the East during the 2019-20 season before injuries, coaching changes, and a poor-fitting roster derailed the Pacers' momentum. While the Brogdon era ended up being disappointing for the blue and gold, it jumped out to a great start, and he was excellent in the Indianapolis community.

Nesmith averaged 9.0 points per game in the preseason while Theis did not play and instead rested during the exhibitions. Brogdon averaged 7.7 points and 6.7 assists per game for the Celtics during preseason play. Both teams begin the regular season this coming week, and Boston will hope Brogdon can be a key piece on their quest to get over the hump in the NBA Finals.