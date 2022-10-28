Myles Turner ready to add to Indiana Pacers after returning from injury

CHICAGO — After missing 43 straight regular season games for the Indiana Pacers, center Myles Turner made his return to the court Wednesday night in the Pacers loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Turner had been nursing an ankle injury during the 2022-23 season that he suffered on opening night, but he recovered and was able to return in the United Center, albeit in a limited capacity. The veteran center played just over 24 minutes in the game.

While it wasn't exactly the debut that Turner, or the Pacers, wanted — he finished with five points on 1/7 shooting, six rebounds, and two assists — it was still good for Indiana to have their defensive anchor back on the court, and his presence will improve the team as he gets more reps.

And he still contributed some of his usual positives despite the off shooting night. On the first possession of the game, he assisted an Aaron Nesmith layup with both a well-timed pitch pass and a solid screen. Turner blocked four shots, three of them coming in the fourth quarter, and held his matchups to 4/9 shooting on two-point shots. There were rocky moments along the way, but the blueprint for how the former NBA blocks leader can help the Pacers is there.

"Absolutely. I haven't played basketball at this level since January. The game was moving a little fast, my mind was moving a little fast, faster than my body," Turner said when asked if he felt any rust. "I think it's going to take some time for me to get that rhythm back. That's what these reps are for."

The now eight-year pro said he felt a little behind on offense, and it took him some time to catch up on defense. He improved on the defensive end of the floor as the game went on, but he will have to be more forceful on offense going forward.

Turner explained that it was determined the morning of the game that he would be able to play in Chicago. He missed Indiana's first four games with an ankle injury, and his return date wasn't perfectly known. He is off of the team's injury report for their battle with the Washington Wizards on Friday.

The 26-year old was feeling his ankle after playing in over half of the game, but it doesn't sound like it will be an issue going forward, barring a setback. "It's a little sore, but that's to be expected," the big man said after the game.

The 2015 first-round draft pick hadn't played in a regular season game in 285 days, and he had more hurdles to deal with than a long absence. The Pacers starting five around Turner was Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, and Jalen Smith. All four of those players were acquired by Indiana in the last eight months, so this was Turner's first game action with any of the other starters, and the inverse is true as well. It was new for everyone.

"Once we continue to learn each other, it's going to be a proper duo down low for us," Smith said after the game.

With Turner reacclimating to game action and new teammates during the game, his impact improved throughout the night. He was a -13, missed four shots, and had just one block in the first half but missed just twice in the second half while swatting three shots and being a +5. He figured out how he can help his team more and more as the game progressed, and that should continue in future games.

"I've been working very hard for this moment, just to get back here and play NBA basketball again," Turner said after the game. His impact, and his minutes, should grow going forward.

The center's teammates were glad to see him back, too. Indiana's defense has really struggled at times this season, and having Turner back could help alleviate some, but not all, of the issues that have plagued the blue and gold so far.

Some of that impact was on display in the United Center Wednesday. In the 216 minutes Indiana has played without Turner this season, their opponents have shot 48.3% from two-point range. With Turner on the court for 24 minutes, that number was down to 41.7%. Opponents take tougher shots with the big man on the court, and it boosts Indiana's defense.

"The protection he gives us around the basket, it gives us confidence to pressure more," guard T.J. McConnell said of Turner. "He just anchors our defense. And his ability to pick-and-pop, just affect the game on both ends, we missed it."

Haliburton, the starting point guard, agreed. "It's big for us. I think just, obviously his presence," he said of Turner returning. "He protects the rim with the best of them. Just having him out there is just good for the energy and the aura of the team."

The Bulls shot a ridiculous 70.6% from long range with Turner on the court Wednesday night, which makes a lot of the defensive numbers with the Texas product on the court noisy. But despite his offensive struggles, Turner still showed why he is so important defensively in Chicago, and he will hope to grow into his role with the blue and gold as the season progresses.