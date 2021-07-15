NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Block Just Erupted Twitter

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive block during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive block during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening between the Bucks and Suns.

The video of the block can be seen in a Tweet that is posted below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Bucks won 109-103 to tie the series at 2-2.

Here is what Twitter said about the huge block.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball