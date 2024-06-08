NBA guard Austin Rivers says Indiana Pacers had a successful season after deep playoff run
In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NBA guard Austin Rivers gave praise to the Indiana Pacers and the season they just finished.
"You've got to admire the Pacers effort," Rivers said of the Pacers playoff run in the Eastern Conference Finals. "They played hard every single game. It's not like these games are just blowouts where the Celtics came in and just dominated."
Indiana made it to the final round of the East's playoff bracket before running into the Celtics. They were swept in four games by the Eastern Conference powerhouse, who were by far the best team in the league this year.
"Celtics are the better team," Rivers said. "Indiana is a young team."
Few expected the Pacers to reach the Conference Finals, but they dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the first two rounds to reach that point. They had a magnificent postseason run, and former players like Rivers noticed.
"This was a very successful year for the Pacers," Rivers shared. "You've got a great coach in [Rick] Carlisle who's got a good rapport with his team. You've got young talent." The 11-year pro said that he thinks the Pacers could make offseason moves to become even better.
Rivers, who played in the NBA last season for the Minnesota Timberwolves, said Indiana got a lot from players that were slept on entering the playoffs, such as Andrew Nembard, Obi Toppin, T.J. McConnell, and more.
The Pacers are in offseason mode but hope to be better next year.
