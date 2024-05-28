Indiana Pacers fall late to Boston Celtics in Game 4, season ends in 0-4 Conference Finals sweep
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers hosted the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night. The Celtics were up 3-0 in the series entering the night and the Pacers were without star guard Tyrese Haliburton. It was going to be a tough duel for the blue and gold, though they were up for the challenge.
Boston had been the much better team throughout the series to that point, but Indiana had done well when facing elimination and at home throughout the playoffs. Even without their best player, the Pacers were going to fight until they were officially out.
To kick off the action, Boston was red-hot from the floor. They made four of their first five outside shots to race ahead on the scoreboard, and while Indiana was fine enough early, they couldn't keep up. Five minutes into the game, it was 14-8 in favor of the visitors.
Indiana came out of a timeout inspired around that time, and they cut the lead down to three across the next few possessions at 16-13. But they still had work to do, and their second unit was entering the game. T.J. McConnell changed the feel of the action with his energy and speed.
That second unit continued to play well and chip into the advantage, getting it down to two a few times later in the frame. Obi Toppin and Doug McDermott were playing well for the hosts, and the Celtics had cooled off from their early hot shooting.
Indiana scored the final points of the quarter via a McConnell finger roll, and Boston's lead was 29-27 after 12 minutes. The Pacers did well on the offensive glass with six rebounds of that variety, and that kept them in the game. McConnell led the team with eight points at the time.
The second quarter began with a basket from Pascal Siakam, and that tied the game at 29. But Al Horford answered with a quick three for the Celtics. It was a high-powered start to the period as the blue and gold tried to battle back into the game.
Indiana's starters were playing well. Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard were finding ways to score often, and that let the hosts push ahead. Their lead reached three a few possessions later after Siakam scored and was fouled on the shot.
For much of the rest of the quarter, the two teams traded baskets. The lead swapped back and forth between both groups, rarely growing larger than three points. Momentum was hard to come by with both teams shooting about the same percentage from the field and from deep.
At halftime, Boston was ahead 58-57. Nembhard was the lead for Indiana with 16 points and five assists while Jayson Tatum controlled things for the Celtics — he had 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. It was a tight game for almost all of the first 24 minutes.
To kick off the third period, the Pacers came out firing. They made three early outside shots to get their confidence up, and they were suddenly humming on offense. After 3:03 of play, they had already scored 11 points and taken a six-point lead. Boston took a timeout.
Out of the stoppage, the Celtics settled in and played their game. They slowly but surely cut into the Pacers lead by attacking the rim and making plays from the paint. Tatum and Jaylen Brown were effective.
Brown and Myles Turner got into a dust up a few minutes later, and both players received technical fouls. Indiana was still battling and slightly ahead at the time, but their grip on the game was slipping away. They needed to get some stops.
Over the next few minutes, their defense was a bit better, and the host's lead climbed to 76-71. The Celtics were still hanging around and had a strong punch in them, but the Pacers continued to play at a level that kept them in front. Even shorthanded, they were battling.
The tight game remained for the final minutes of the third frame, and the Pacers led 83-80 after the frame ended. They were shooting better than Boston from deep and were winning the rebounding battle, which was an effective combination. Nembhard's 19 points led the way to that point.
To open the final quarter, Indiana scored six quick points all via McConnell. He was playing great basketball, and the Pacers lead reached seven at the time. Boston couldn't keep him out of the paint, and it was costing them.
The Celtics slowly chipped into the lead for the next few minutes. Their defensive level never disappears even as their offense fades in and out. A hard foul by Brown caused McConnell's head to slam into the ground with just over seven minutes to go, but it was ruled a standard foul. It was 94-90 a few plays later.
Indiana held that lead for the next few trips down the floor, and they found themselves in crunch time once again. After a Celtics basket and free throw with 3:54 to go, the Pacers edge was 100-98. It was going to be another tight game to the end.
With 2:40 left, the Celtics tied the game at 102 thanks to a shot from Brown. It was a key sequence, and Boston got a stop on their next possession. They had a chance to take another late lead, but Tatum missed a three.
WIth 1:09 to go, Indiana had the ball and took a timeout. The game was still tied at 102, meaning every trip down the floor was going to be massive. The Pacers needed to find a way to score or get a stop if they were going to win the game.
Instead, it was Boston who got a stop and bucket via a Derrick White three. It was a massive shot, and it gave the visitors a late lead. And the top-seeded group followed it up with a stop, putting the Pacers on the back foot.
The Celtics ran out the clock on their next possession thanks to a huge offensive rebound. They held on to win 105-102, sweeping the Pacers 4-0.
Brown finished with 29 points for the Celtics. Nembhad had 24 points and 10 assists for the Pacers while Siakam added 19 points.
Indiana's season is over. Their next game will be during summer league.
