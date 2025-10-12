All Pacers

Pacers Guard Exits Finals Rematch vs Thunder with New Injury

Alex Kirschenbaum

Nov 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) celebrates with center Myles Turner (33) after scoring during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
An Indiana Pacers guard had to depart a preseason clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder early.

Per Indiana's official X account, guard Quenton Jackson was compelled to check out of the club's ongoing NBA Finals rematch on Saturday night and has been ruled out for the rest of the encounter.

Jackson was ruled out for good in the second half of the bout, with Indiana leading the reigning champs by four points, 62-58.

Big men Obi Toppin and Isaiah Jackson, plus starting shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, all returned from the Pacers locker room wearing their straight clothes by the start of the second half, although they were ruled out to rest in a meaningless exhibition bout, not as a result of any injury distress.

This story will be updated...

