Should Indiana Pacers trade Bennedict Mathurin?

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is one of the players keeping his bags packed in case he is traded before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Mathurin is a valuable piece for the Pacers, but with the team at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the team could look to move him in order to get draft capital or better fitting prospects in return. Some members of the Indiana Pacers On SI staff put their two cents into the matter.

Ethan J. Skolnick

This was a terrific opportunity for Bennedict Mathurin to establish himself as part of the Pacers' long-term core, with so much scoring needed. He really hasn't done so. And other parts of his game has been lacking. Yes, he's averaging nearly 18 points, but mostly in losses, and on just 42 percent shooting, really taking a step back inside the arc. If the Pacers aren't intending to extend him, and it appears they are not, a change of scenery seems in order -- as long as they get something for their quick rebuild.

Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin dribbles the ball while Boston Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown defends. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

The Pacers need to do their due diligence and at least figure out what they can get for Mathurin on the trade market. That should influence their entire decision as to whether or not the Canadian guard is in Indianapolis or elsewhere after the trade deadline.

Mathurin has shown signs of growth throughout his time with the Pacers, and the best part is that he can still grow into a very strong player for the team. His contract is coming up, so that adds to the possibility of him getting traded, but the Pacers should try to keep him unless there is an offer from another team that is too good to refuse.

Major Passons

Bennedict Mathurin is an exciting player that has proven he can help the Indiana Pacers. The issue is he is in the last year of his rookie contract and will become a restricted free agent after this season. I tend to believe the Pacers do not need to make many changes and just need Tyrese Haliburton to be healthy and add some depth in their frontcourt.

I would keep Mathurin and see what he gets on the RFA market, and then solve the front court problem in the draft. Then next year they would be right back in the mix for the Eastern Conference.

