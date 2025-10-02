3 Pacers Guards to Miss Time in Training Camp with New Injuries
The Indiana Pacers have opened up training camp looking for multiple players to take hold of a few different spots in the rotation. They are looking for a starting center, as well as some depth at point guard.
This training camp is going to be a critical piece of development for this team. On their training roster of 20, 17 of them legitimately have a shot to make the roster.
Unfortunately for them, three guards have started training camp with injuries that will hold them out of activities for a few days.
Three Pacers Guards Are Already Hurt In Training Camp
Ben Sheppard, Kam Jones, and RayJ Dennis are already dealing with injuries that will keep them out for a few days. Dennis is the only one of the three who is still practicing.
Sheppard is fighting to keep his spot as the backup shooting guard. Johnny Furphy looked very good in Summer League and has gotten much better defensively, so Sheppard is in a fight to keep his rotation spot.
Jones was drafted as a two-guard out of Marquette, but the Pacers are switching him to the point guard spot. They are hoping he can fill the third-string role, so this sets him back a bit.
Dennis is someone who is just fighting for a roster spot, so he needs to get healthy quickly. It's likely that he ends up playing in the G League, as he mostly did last season.
The Pacers Need Sheppard and Jones To Look Good in Training Camp
Sheppard has been getting minutes in each of the last two seasons because of his defense. He tries very hard on that end of the floor, even if his 3-point shot still hasn't been consistent enough.
Jones has the potential to be a dynamic scorer as a point guard. He's already a really good ball-handler, so the Pacers have a lot to look forward to with his development.
The Pacers are going to need guys to step into new roles without Tyrese Haliburton in the lineup. That's the main thing that they are going to have to figure out as the season starts at the end of the month.
