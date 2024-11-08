Pacers-Hornets: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions as Indiana Goes For Third Straight Win
The Indiana Pacers will look to extend their winning streak to three games as they face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. The Pacers defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Monday and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday and now seek a win over the Hornets to go to 5-4 on the season. The Hornets come into this game off of a win over the Detroit Piston, and at 3-5 overall.
How to Watch
Pacers-Hornets will begin at 6 p.m. CT in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will air on Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, and Bally Sports Indiana. The matchup can also be streamed on the Fubo TV app, NBA League Pass, and Youtube TV.
Odds
The Pacers are (-7) road favorites over the Hornets, and the over/under is set at 236 points, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Predictions
The Pacers have recently rebounded from a rough start to the season. After winning their opening game against the Detroit Pistons, the Pacers lost three straight games. Now, Indiana has won three of their last four and are in position to have a winning record for the first time since Opening Night.
The Pacers should be able to defeat the Hornets, who rank in the bottom 10 in the NBA of points per game. The Hornets have not scored 110 points or more in any of their last four games, while the Pacers rank seventh in points per game.
Prediction: Pacers 120, Hornets 105
More
Tyrese Haliburton has continued his slow start to the season after his 2023-24 breakout campaign. Though the Pacers are winning more games as of late, Haliburton is averaging just 15.8 points per game this season. He ranks just fourth on his own team in scoring and is averaging nearly 4.5 points per game fewer than he did last season. He has scored 20 or more points in a game just twice this season.
With Haliburton's scoring down, the Pacers have seen a greater impact from Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin. Mathurin has started just three games but recently helped the Pacers upset the Celtics by scoring 30 points. He is an emerging player for the team and should see his minutes and starts increase as the season goes on.
