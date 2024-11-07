Pacers News: Tyrese Haliburton's Slow Start Could be Due to Significant Ailment
Two-time Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has been struggling to nail a jumper this season. Through his eight healthy games, the 6-foot-5 Iowa State product has been averaging 15.8 points on .398/.270/.731 shooting splits, 7.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds a night.
Now, per Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports, it appears that there's a lingering health issue that may be the root cause of Haliburton's issues — but not the one that some folks may think. Haliburton had been dealing with a hamstring injury since the 2024 playoffs.
"I've heard, with Haliburton, I've had some sources around the league tell me that they believe it's not [Tyrese Haliburton's] hamstring that's the cause of his struggles this year, it's his back," O'Connor said. "He had back spasms in the post-season. He's still wearing a heating pack on the bench. I think that would make sense with the trends in the way in which he's playing, the declining efficiency, because backs are tough to deal with."
With the All-NBA point guard ailing, Indiana stumbled to a 1-3 start on the season, as their offense looked entirely discombobulated. The club has since somewhat remedied that, going 3-1 across its last four bouts. At 4-4 on the year (tied with the Brooklyn Nets by record), Indiana has now ascended to the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed, behind only the 9-0 Cleveland Cavaliers and 7-2 Boston Celtics.
Recently re-signed Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam has stepped up while Haliburton's offense has been on vacation. The 6-foot-8 New Mexico State product, 30, is averaging 19.9 points on .547/.412/.739 shooting splits, 6.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 0.6 steals a night. Third-year wing Bennedict Mathurin has also comported himself well after a bumpy first two games. The 6-foot-6 Arizona product is currently logging averages of 16.8 points on .525/.370/.800 shooting splits, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 dimes.
Things have turned around across his last two contests, at least (both Pacers victories). In the Pacers' two most recent bouts, Haliburton is averaging 21.0 points on a .593/.385/.625 slash line, 8.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. Indiana will need him to maintain this rediscovered offensive efficiency if the club hopes to string together more wins going forward.
Next up for the Pacers is a road battle with the 3-5 Charlotte Hornets on Friday at the Spectrum Center.
