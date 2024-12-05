Pacers Injury Report: Multiple Starters Out for Game Against Nets
The Indiana Pacers will take on the Brooklyn Nets for their 23rd game of the season. The Pacers will look to get back in the win column; however, they will be shorthanded for Wednesday's match.
The Pacers will be without five key players, including two starters: Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith.
Nembhard will not play up to rest. As for Nesmith, he is still weeks away from action due to an ankle issue he suffered in early November.
Nembhard played in his second consecutive contest Tuesday following a 12-game absence, so he will be held out Wednesday for injury maintenance. Quenton Jackson and T.J. McConnell are candidates to pick up some minutes in Nembhard's absence.
Nembhard returned to the court on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Prior to his knee issue, he played in seven games where he averaged 7.3 points, 4.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.9 steals across 26.7 minutes per game.
The Pacers selected the 24-year-old in the 2022 NBA Draft from the University of Gonzaga.
Pacers head coach Rick Carsile mentioned that Nesmith is still weeks away. Because of that, third-year guard Bennedict Mathurin should continue to start until Nesmith is cleared to play again.
Sheppard continues to be ruled out as he is dealing with an oblique injury. He is scheduled to miss multiple weeks.
The Pacers have been injured all season long, and that continues as we've hit the quarter-mark of the season.
Indiana will look to snap their three-game losing streak after being on a three-game winning streak just a week ago.
