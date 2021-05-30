Pacers' Justin Holiday and JaKarr Sampson Attend Indy 500
Two Indiana Pacers went to the Indy 500.
JaKarr Sampson and Justin Holiday of the Indiana Pacers are at the Indy 500 on Sunday in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The picture of them at the event can be seen in a post below from the Pacers' official Twitter account.
The Pacers also just announced an incredible accomplishment Holiday had, which can be read about here.
The Pacers' season ended at the hands of the Washington Wizards a little over a week ago in the final play-in game.
