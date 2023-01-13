Report: Indiana Pacers might look to get better via trades before deadline, may target power forward

According to a report from Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there is a sentiment around the NBA that the Indiana Pacers, "will search for upgrades," in deals ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which is February 9.

Fischer reports that the Pacers are looking for pieces that can be a part of the team's long-term plans. He adds that the franchise is searching for a power forward and that the injury status of young guard Tyrese Haliburton could alter their plans.

Indiana is off to a surprising start at 23-19, and that could change their trade approach this season. The prevailing thought during the offseason and entering this season was that the Pacers would think about future seasons more so than the present in deals. But their position in the standings — currently tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference — reportedly has the Indiana front office altering its stance.

The Pacers have several young players and draft picks in their arsenal if they choose to make an upgrade, and there are many directions they could go. Fischer reported that Atlanta's John Collins is one player, and a power forward at that, that the Pacers have, "internally discussed the prospect of adding." AllPacers covered that idea here.

Because the Pacers have such a young core yet are still winning games, they have a tricky trade deadline to navigate. Is it worth it for the blue and gold to try and win more games this season if it limits their ceiling in future campaigns? On the other hand, will the team ever have as much flexibility and as strong of assets as they do right now? These are the questions that the Indiana front office will have to answer as they approach February 9.

The Pacers have won seven of their last 10 games and are rolling right now. Their biggest team-building question relates to the future of center Myles Turner, but beyond that, the team will look to find the right path forward for a young team that is winning games quicker than most expected.