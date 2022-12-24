Report: Indiana Pacers potential trade suitor for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins

In recent weeks, multiple different reports have suggested that the Indiana Pacers are a team to watch for in a potential trade involving Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports noted in a report published ten days ago that the Pacers are a "team to keep an eye on," when it comes to a Collins deal. Fischer's report states that the blue and gold are searching for a power forward that can be a part of the team's long-term plans.

Collins, a 25-year old forward with special athleticism, has averaged 16.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in six seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. He made second-team All-Rookie in 2018 and averaged a double-double with 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game during his abbreviated third season.

In 23 playoff games, Collins has averages of 12.9 points and 7.8 boards per game. He helped Atlanta reach the conference finals in the 2021 postseason.

Two days ago, Marc Stein from The Stein Line (subscription required) reported that Indiana — along with Utah, Brooklyn, and Washington — is "prime among," the teams that have been mentioned as Collins suitors. Stein has been reporting on Collins' availability for months.

A four man who can rebound and shoot would fill several needs for the Pacers, and Collins does fit the modus operandi of several players that Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard has acquired in deals — he is young and under contract/team control for many years. Collins is 25 and has two more guaranteed years on his contract after this season as well as a player option during the 2025-26 campaign. Not including the ongoing season, there is a maximum of three years and $78.5 million on his contract.

Being talented, young, and under contract for a reasonable $26.2 million per year makes Collins an attractive target for any team. But it isn't a cut and dry decision to pursue the young forward. He has only played in more than 63 games once in his six-year career, and while he isn't overpaid, his large salary could limit Indiana's flexibility early in their rebuild. AllPacers previously covered his fit in Indiana.

Collins has experience playing with a strong passer in Trae Young that could allow him to fit in seamlessly with Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who currently leads the NBA in assists.

Indiana is far enough under the salary cap to acquire Collins via trade without sending out matching salary, so there are dozens of possible deals that could bring the Hawks forward to the Pacers. Given that Atlanta and Indiana are both around .500 and the outlook of their seasons could change dramatically by the trade deadline, a deal will likely not come for a few weeks, at least.

The Pacers and Hawks are both 17-16 and battle for the first time this season next Tuesday.