Report: Nets And Pacers Just Made A Trade

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers have traded Edmund Sumner and a second round pick to the Brooklyn Nets.
The Tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Wojnarowski adds that the Nets will waive Sumner, who is out for the season due to injury (see Tweet below).
Sumner has played four seasons in the NBA (all for Indiana) and has career averages of 5.7 points 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 108 regular season games.
The Pacers announced on September 9 that Sumner tore his left Achilles (see Tweet below).
On September 14 after his surgery, Sumner sent out a Tweet and his post can be seen embedded below.
