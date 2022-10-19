Trevelin Queen impressing early with the Indiana Pacers

Trevelin Queen spent late September and early October with the Philadelphia 76ers. He learned head coach Doc Rivers' system and style while building chemistry with his new teammates in Philly. He even played in the 76ers first preseason game.

Then, Queen was cut, and the Indiana Pacers signed him two days later. The 2022 G League MVP had to do it all again — he had to learn head coach Rick Carlisle's system and style while also building chemistry with a new team. This time around, he was recovering from a concussion. The last month of Queen's NBA life has featured numerous hurdles.

But he's already leaving a positive impression on his teammates in Indiana.

"He's been awesome so far. We had a great conversation the first day he was here. He really works hard," point guard Tyrese Haliburton said of Queen over the weekend. "You can see why he has all the accolades and has all the things he has. Great guy to add to the squad."

Those accolades that Haliburton is referring to mostly come from the 2021-22 season. Queen won the MVP award in the G League while leading the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to the G League championship. He won Finals MVP as well and finished fifth in the G League in points per game. Along the way, he earned an NBA call up and signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets.

While shining in the G League, Queen also made his debut at the NBA level. He played in ten games for the Rockets and averaged 4.3 points per game, including a 17-point outing in Charlotte. The 25-year old proved that he could score, even at the highest level.

"I enjoyed my time with him. He was around all the time, getting extra shots up. He would be in the gym by himself when I was there late at night getting shots up." Rockets head coach Stephen Silas remembered of Queen.

The Pacers haven't gotten a chance to see the scoring skills in game action yet. Queen hasn't played for the blue and gold so far as he recovered from a concussion during the second half of training camp, but he did score four points and grab two steals in just under five minutes of preseason action for Philadelphia.

So far, he's only practiced with Indiana. But Queen has still impressed Carlisle so far.

"He's a bucket getter. He can really go get a shot. He's got some really unique offensive gifts," Carlisle said of the two-way player. "I really like the signing just in terms of the kinds of things he's capable of."

Queen agreed to a two-way contract with the Pacers, meaning he will split time between the NBA club and its G League affiliate franchise, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Last season, two of the Pacers prominent two-way signees — Terry Taylor and Duane Washington Jr. — each played well enough on their two-way deal to earn a standard NBA contract by season's end. Queen could have the same thing happen to him if he plays well for Fort Wayne this season, and the Pacers have a ton of flexibility to open roster spots during the season if need be.

The Mad Ants begin practice and game action later this month, but Queen and fellow two-way signee Kendall Brown will be with the Pacers until the G League season begins.

The 25-year old guard/wing could end up being a useful depth piece for Indiana. The Pacers are heavy on guards but light on wings, so a few guys (Chris Duarte and Aaron Nesmith) will be playing both roles for the Pacers this season. With an injury or two on the wing, Queen could be needed as emergency depth.

"I feel like it's a great environment, great culture, great developmental staff. Great everything," Queen said of the Pacers during his third day with the team. He's been able to scrimmage a few times with his new squad.

Queen's best skill is his scoring, and more specifically, using his athleticism to create his own shot. He averaged over 25 points per game in the G League regular season last year, and only 50% of his made two-point shots in the NBA were assisted as a rookie. He can make plays with the ball in his hands.

"I look at it as like a young group of guys. Lot of opportunity, lot of potential. It's like a rebuilding process," Queen said when explaining when he chose to sign with the Pacers. "I just feel like they really want me here."

Queen will likely be a starter for the Mad Ants this season, and as a 25-year old, he is still young enough to be a part of the Pacers future if he plays well in the G League. That's the route Taylor took last season, and the route Edmond Sumner took in the past. Indiana likes to reward strong G League play.

And if Queen keeps impressing Carlisle, he may get more opportunities at the professional level than it appeared when he was signed. "He just wants me to come in with a dog mentality," Queen said of Carlisle's expectations of him.

If Queen carries that mentality throughout the entirety of his first season with the Pacers, and he continues to grow at the rapid rate he has since becoming a pro, he will be a player to monitor throughout the season. On a building Pacers team, Queen is an interesting late addition, and his impressive start with the franchise bodes well for his first campaign with the blue and gold.