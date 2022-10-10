WATCH: Indiana Pacers rookies perform at FanJam

Every year, the Indiana Pacers hold a public scrimmage called FanJam. After a practice, the roster is split into two teams that play a 20 minute scrimmage in front of thousands of fans.

The exhibition is entertaining and features minimal defense. There are highlight dunks, fun moments, and open threes galore. And once it's done, the team has a three-point shooting contest that is similar to the one that occurs at NBA All-Star weekend. This year, Buddy Hield took down Tyrese Haliburton, Langston Galloway, and Deividas Sirvydis in the contest.

The highlight of the event comes after the game. Every FanJam, the Pacers have their first-year players and staff perform for the crowd — they wear a costume and sing a portion of a song. It's been tradition for years, and Pacers veterans pick the costumes and tunes that will be sung.

"I love it," veteran Myles Turner said of FanJam. He was in charge of the costume and song choices this year. He said he picks songs he grew up on that he hopes fans would know.

First up of the players was rookie wing Kendall Brown. Dressed as The Cat in the Hat, Brown sang "Since U Been Gone" by Kelly Clarkson.

Brown was drafted with the 48th overall pick in the draft and signed a two-way contract last month. He was expecting to be singing along with the whole song, vocals and all, so the instrumental version caught him off guard. Brown had to constantly grab the hat to prevent it from flying off his head, which made performing more difficult.

Second up among the rookie was point guard Andrew Nembhard. The Gonzaga product sang "Firework" by Katy Perry while dressed as Buzz Lightyear.

Nembhard was selected with the 31st overall pick, the first selection in the second round. The point guard has shown off some impressive passing skill in the preseason so far, his height gives him an advantage in the lead ball handler spot.

Nembhard knew what song he would be performing roughly a week before the event, but he didn't practice too much. "I didn't, I didn't," he said of practicing. He claimed he wasn't nervous, either, though it was more difficult than playing basketball in front of fans. "Nah. Breeze," Nemhard said.

The final rookie to perform was Bennedict Mathurin, who has the most outgoing personality of the three rookies. He was bound to be the most over the top.

Dressed as Frozone from The Incredibles, Mathurin performed (and did he ever) "A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton.

Mathurin was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 draft. He is currently averaging 17 points per game in two preseason appearances, and his confidence has shined through a pair of games.

Mathurin was prepared and brought his phone with the lyrics to his recital. He wanted to get it right for the crowd. "I was pretty excited," Mathurin said of performing. He said he hasn't seen the incredibles so he wasn't sure who he was dressed as.

The crowd voted for Mathurin's performance the best. "Man, that's easy. That's what I do," he joked about his win.

"I think they got better as they went... it was fun to see," Turner said of the performances.

As a bonus measure this year, the rookies were supposed to have a dance off after they all performed. But nobody ended up watching the Pacers' youngsters during that moment. Guard Langston Galloway's son stole the show.

Galloway is a newer Pacer. He hit a buzzer-beating three pointer in the scrimmage that sent the game into overtime before he took part in the three point contest.

The event was fun and put on for fans. It also took place after a Pacers practice, and an important one as the team looks to improve its defense after a down night in New York. Indiana returns to the court on Wednesday for their first game in Gainbridge Fieldhouse of the 2022-23 campaign.