Bennedict Mathurin drops 15 points in first preseason appearance for Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers played their first preseason game on Wednesday, which gave the franchise its first opportunity to see the talents of sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin in game action.

Mathurin, a rookie from the University of Arizona, is the first Pacers draftee to be chosen with a single digit pick since the 1980s. The organization is hopeful that he can become one of the most impactful draft selections to don the blue and gold.

Against the Charlotte Hornets yesterday, Mathurin offered the first look at his talents. Coming off the bench, the 20-year old finished with 15 points, one rebound, and one assist in a dominant Pacers win.

Mathurin flashed skill as a rim attacker — four of his five makes came from inside three feet. On more than one occasion, he beat an experienced NBA defender with a dribble move or cut that opened up a shot. He was slithery and effective in the paint.

On defense, he held his own. That's encouraging for the Pacers, this was Mathurin's first NBA experience and he was able to keep the second unit defense on a string. Like every rookie, he had some lapses, but overall it was an encouraging night on both ends for the sixth overall pick.

"I thought [Bennedict]... showed great patience and poise throughout the whole game," starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton said of the rookie after the game. Haliburton and Mathurin may be the backcourt of the future in Indiana.

Mathurin was one of the Pacers first substitutes to come in off the bench. Some thought he may be a starter for the blue and gold this campaign, but head coach Rick Carlisle opted to go with Buddy Hield and Chris Duarte in the opening unit. With bench groups, Mathurin will have more chances to make plays with the ball, which could aid his long term development. The Pacers will have to balance that and his long-term growth sharing the court Haliburton.

The rookie didn't see any of his outside shots go down, but he was able to get to the charity stripe and knock down five free throws. Overall, it was an efficient night for the high draft pick.

Indiana and Mathurin will look to carry that momentum into Friday when they take on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are a much tougher defensive team than Charlotte, so that game will be a good barometer of Mathurin's current progress as a player.

All things considered, it was a solid debut for the Canadian guard. The Pacers have been impressed by his mentality during training camp, and it showed in his first preseason game — he's fearless. Fans will hope Mathurin's frame of mind and skill carries into the regular season.