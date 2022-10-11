WATCH: Viral Moment from Indiana Pacers FanJam as fan from the crowd checks in and scores

You never know the answer to a question until you ask.

That's what one fan learned at Indiana Pacers FanJam, a free event where fans can watch an Indiana Pacers scrimmage. On Sunday, after completing their practice, the Pacers scrimmaged for 25 minutes in front of a crowd of a few thousand fans.

One fan, named Jackson, was sitting near the white team bench. During the game, he jokingly asked some of the Pacers players if he could play in the game.

And they said yes. The Pacers let him play. He checked in, threw a pass, and scored a layup. The moment has gone viral on social media and can be seen below.

Later in the game, there was a timeout, and head coach Rick Carlisle took Jackson to midcourt and introduced him to the rest of the crowd. He explained why the young fan was able to play in the game before the scrimmage resumed.

It was a special moment that Jackson will not forget. Guard Buddy Hield loaned his jersey so that the fan could match the rest of the team when he subbed into the game.

"He was talking to me and he said 'Man, I want to get into the game!'" Buddy Hield remembered of the moment. He checked with Carlisle and assistant coach Mike Weinar to make sure it was okay before gifting his jersey and letting the fan check in. "That was special... him making the layup, it was awesome."

The white team ended up winning the game in overtime. A Langston Galloway three pointer at the buzzer in regulation sent the game to overtime.

FanJam featured many memorable moments, including alley-oops, dancing rookies, and this Bennedict Mathurin highlight.

But none of those highlights will be as important to Jackson as getting to check into the game and score. It was a special moment, and one that won't be forgotten.