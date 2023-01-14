Indiana Pacers drop tight game to Atlanta Hawks in final seconds, lose 20th game of season

With Tyrese Haliburton evolving into one of the best fourth quarter players in the NBA, the Indiana Pacers had become one of the best clutch teams in the NBA recently. They were winning often when games were tight late.

Against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, though, Indiana didn't have Haliburton. It was their first game without him since his knee and elbow injuries. They would have to adjust without their star, and that included trying to figure out how to close a game in crunch time.

With 7:46 to go in the final quarter, the Pacers led by nine. At the 2:39 mark, they were up by three. With as few as 33 seconds to go, the blue and gold led by one. But when the final buzzer sounded, Indiana trailed by two. They had many chances to close out the game, but the Pacers couldn't get it done against Atlanta without Haliburton.

"They were hitting some tough shots that we have to live with," center Isaiah Jackson said of the Hawks in the fourth quarter. He noted that Atlanta gained a ton of momentum during a 14-0 third quarter run, and Jackson felt it carried into the final frame.

The Pacers scored just 22 points and shot 32% from the field in the fourth quarter. Their offense fell apart despite defending well enough to give themselves a chance. When the game slowed down late, the Pacers struggled without their normal floor general available.

"Their playmakers were very good and we had some empty possessions," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of the fourth quarter. "Our margins for error are almost nonexistent, and so we've really got to be right."

Indiana had a chance to get the game to overtime late after Buddy Hield sank two free throws with 21.5 on the clock. But a John Collins tip-in with 0.7 seconds remaining sealed the deal for Atlanta, and the Pacers didn't get up a final shot. The final score was 113-111.

One of the Hawks playmakers who was very good, like Carlsile alluded to, was two-time All-Star Trae Young. The 24-year old finished with 26 points and 11 assists on the night, including nine points in the final quarter. He hit a crucial three pointer with 32.3 on the clock to give Atlanta a late lead, and he finished a game-high +20. He gave the Pacers fits all night.

On top of Haliburton, the Pacers were also without Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner. They were both out for the second straight game. That meant that Indiana was down three of its usual starters, and it showed at times. Indiana's starting five had logged zero minutes together prior to tonight's game, and they had choppy moments all evening. The opening five finished with a +/- of -14.

In general, the Pacers eight man rotation had its ups and downs. Such is the life of a young team. But those peaks and valleys were exaggerated without three of the team's key players.

A few players needed to step up for the Pacers to stay in the game while undermanned, and that's exactly what happened. Rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin, starting his first home game of his career, was excellent. He finished with 26 points, five rebounds, and three assists and was a +13. 26 points ties Mathurin's fourth-highest mark of his career, and the blue and gold will need his scoring with Haliburton sidelined.

"To be honest, I just feel like it depends on how the defense is playing me. I'm always going to be aggressive in trying to get to the hoop and trying to get my teammates involved," Mathurin said after the game.

Isaiah Jackson, who started the game for the fourth time this season, finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and a career-high seven blocks. He was impactful around the rim on both ends, and he and Mathurin filled in well as starters in an altered rotation.

Others were solid while playing in their normal role. T.J. McConnell finished with seven assists off the bench. Osahe Brissett had a 17-point, 10-rebound double double, and Jalen Smith dropped in 14 points and was a team-high +17. Indiana's bench did its job.

Despite many players having impressive individual outings, a combination of injuries, inconsistent play, and a lack of execution down the stretch led to a Pacers loss. They fell to 23-20 and will host the Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow night as they try to get back on track.