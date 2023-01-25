Indiana Pacers game preview: Magic welcome Pacers to Orlando as Indiana looks to get back to .500

The Pacers will try to get back to .500 against the Orlando Magic tonight

The Indiana Pacers desperately needed a win, and they got it last night against the Chicago Bulls. It snapped a seven-game losing streak and gave the blue and gold a mental reset.

Tonight, the now 24-25 Pacers will try to start a winning streak against the Orlando Magic. Orlando has been much better of late, they have the eighth-best record in the NBA since December 7 at 13-9. It won't be an easy game for Indiana, though the Pacers did beat the Magic twice in mid-November.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Florida

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are +5.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 234.5.

Pacers vs Magic Injury Report

The Pacers played last night, so they have not released an official injury report yet. It is likely that guard Tyrese Haliburton (left knee and left elbow), center Daniel Theis (right knee) and wing Kendall Brown (G League) will be out. Guard Andrew Nembhard missed Indiana's game last night with a non-COVID illness. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract, though he has been getting minutes for the Pacers of late.

For the Magic, Kevon Harris, Caleb Houstan, and Chuma Okeke are out.

Key Matchups

Bennedict Mathurin vs Paolo Banchero: The two best rookies in the NBA will battle for the first time of the season tonight. Banchero missed the first two duels between Indiana and Orlando with an injury.

It is unlikely that the two top-six picks will be matched up against each other much, but they are talented enough to swing a game. Banchero is averaging 20.7 points per game and had 23 points on Monday while Mathurin is putting up 17.5 points per game and had 26 on Tuesday. That duel will be entertaining and important to the final result.

Myles Turner vs Wendell Carter Jr: Myles Turner is having a career year and is averaging career best numbers in both points and rebounds per game. He has been excellent and just had 26 points against Chicago.

Carter Jr, meanwhile, is one of the most well-rounded big men in the league. He averaged a double double last season and can do a little bit of everything on the court. The winner of that battle could shape the game.