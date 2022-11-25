Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers battle Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets for third time this season

The Indiana Pacers play their final home game for a two-week stretch on Friday when they host the Brooklyn Nets. The two teams split a pair of games in late October.

Since then, the Nets fired their old head coach and dealt with several off-court issues. They have gone 7-5 in the term since the two teams battled on Halloween while Indiana has gone 7-2.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, YES Network

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs as they are +3 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 235.5.

Pacers vs Nets Injury Report

For the Pacers, center Daniel Theis (right knee) and wing Chris Duarte (left ankle) are still out. Andrew Nembhard (left knee) and Isaiah Jackson (left ankle) are questionable. Trevelin Queen and Kendall Brown are questionable as they could be in the G League as a part of their two-way contract. Brown debuted in the NBA on Wednesday.

For the Nets, T.J. Warren, Yuta Watanabe, and Alondes Williams are out.

Key Matchups

Jalen Smith vs Kevin Durant: Durant is one of the best scorers in the league and is currently averaging 28.8 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA. He had 62 points in two games against Indiana earlier this season.

Durant was defended by Smith most often during two battles between the Nets and Pacers earlier this season. It's impossible to truly stop Durant, but the young frontcourt player will have to do his best for the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton vs Ben Simmons: Simmons had nine points, eight rebounds, and nine assists against the Pacers earlier this season. He nearly had a triple double and defended at a high level.

He will be a tough matchup for Haliburton, assuming Simmons defends him for multiple possessions. Simmons has rounded into form recently, but Haliburton is on an All-Star run of play for the blue and gold. Haliburton will be a key player in this matchup.