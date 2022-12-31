Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers close out 2022 by hosting LA Clippers

The Indiana Pacers play their final game of 2022 tonight when they host the Los Angeles Clippers. It will be the second time the teams have battled this season, the Clippers won 114-100 in late November.

The Clippers have won seven of their last ten games, which has propelled them into the top four of the Western Conference. The Pacers, meanwhile, have won in four out of their last five outings and have moved back into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 3 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports SoCal

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are +3.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 230.5.

Pacers vs Clippers Injury Report

For the Pacers, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract.

For the Clippers, Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum are questionable. Brandon Boston Jr, Moussa Diabate, and Jason Preston are out.

Key Matchups

Aaron Nesmith vs Paul George: Paul George, a former star with the Pacers, is having another tremendous season. He is averaging 23.7 points per game and is still one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

Aaron Nesmith's defense on PG-13 will be important. The 23-year old wing has been playing great basketball recently, and he just made the play of the season for the Pacers on Thursday. He will need to keep up his impressive form.

Andrew Nembhard vs Kawhi Leonard: Kawhi Leonard is back on the court for Los Angeles, he has played in 10 of the team's last 13 games. In that span, he is averaging 20.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Andrew Nembhard, a rookie who has been starting for the Pacers largely thanks to his defensive abilities, may draw the matchup. On offense, Nembhard isn't asked to do much, so his focus all game long will be on slowing down Leonard any way he can.