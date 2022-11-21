Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host Orlando Magic for second time in three days

The Indiana Pacers host the Orlando Magic on Monday night in a rematch of a game that was played on Saturday. The Pacers won 114-113 in that battle after a strong second half.

The Pacers are one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season at 9-6, and they will move into the top four of the Eastern Conference if they win tonight. The Magic are better than their 5-12 record indicates and gave Indiana trouble on Saturday in a game that came down to the final possession.

"They go hard, they've got a real interesting group of big guys. They've got a lot of length out there, they're all skilled," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of the Magic on Saturday.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Florida

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are favorites against the Magic as they are -6.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 226.5.

Pacers vs Magic Injury Report

For the Pacers, Chris Duarte (left ankle) and Daniel Theis (right knee) are out. Andrew Nembhard (left knee) is questionable, and Kendall Brown as well as Trevelin Queen are questionable as they could be in the G League as a part of their two-way contract.

For the Magic, Cole Anthony, Paolo Banchero, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, and Mo Wagner are out. Wendell Carter Jr is questionable.

Key Matchups

Aaron Nesmith vs Franz Wagner: Nesmith had perhaps his best career game on Saturday in the Pacers victory, and his defense on Wagner was a big reason why. The Orlando forward still had 29 points, but Nesmith made his life much harder.

On top of defending well, Nesmith finished with 19 points and the game winning free throws. He will need another superb performance if he wants to keep pace with the Magic's German forward.

Myles Turner vs Mo Bamba: Bamba had 21 points and nine rebounds on Saturday while Turner had 20 points and 11 boards. Statistically, the two players had similar nights, though Turner was far more impactful thanks to his defense and decision making.

The two former Texas Longhorns will battle once again on Monday. If either big man can step up and separate themself from the other, it would go a long way toward helping their team win.