Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look for revenge against New York Knicks
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will battle in the Big Apple tonight with conference standings on the line. The winner of the game will end the night in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
The 22-19 Knicks are in a bit of a skid as they have lost six of their last 10 games and have been hit hard by some injuries. The Pacers, meanwhile, are rolling and have won eight of their last 10 games. New York beat Indiana 109-106 in mid December.
"We know they're a hard, physical team. We've got to match it," Pacers center Jalen Smith said of the Knicks.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, MSG Networks
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are +4.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 227.5.
Pacers vs Knicks Injury Report
For the Pacers, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. T.J. McConnell (shoulder) and Aaron Nesmith (illness) are both questionable. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract.
For the Knicks, DaQuan Jeffries and Trevor Keels are out. RJ Barrett is questionable.
Key Matchups
Tyrese Haliburton vs Jalen Brunson: This duel could produce fireworks. Tyrese Haliburton was down after missing a potential game winner against the Knicks about a month ago, and after the game, MSG Networks Analyst Wally Szczerbiak called the Pacers point guard a "Wannabe, fake All-Star."
Haliburton has since brushed off those comments, but this game will mean more to him and the Pacers. Jalen Bruson is averaging 21.6 points per game and will be a tough matchup for Haliburton.
Myles Turner vs Mitchell Robinson: Myles Turner and Mitchell Robinson are both excellent defenders, and they can change the game with their ability to protect the rim.
Whichever one of the two can perform better on the offensive end will tip the scales tonight. Turner is a better scorer and shooter, but Robinson is more effective on the glass.
