Indiana Pacers game preview: Struggling teams look for a win as Trail Blazers host Pacers

The Pacers and Trail Blazers will try to get on track on Sunday night.

The Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers have both won two of their last six games. Both squads will be looking for a stabilizing win when the teams battle on Sunday night.

The Pacers have been struggling on their ongoing road trip, losing three times in the last week. The Blazers have been losing in recent games as well, though superstar guard Damian Lillard has been out. Reportedly, he will return to the court tonight.

Both teams are just over .500 and will look to climb their conference standings.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Root Sports Northwest, NBA TV

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are +3.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 232.5.

Pacers vs Trail Blazers Injury Report

For Indiana, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Chris Duarte (left ankle) are still out. Trevelin Queen and Kendall Brown could be in the G League as a part of their two-way contracts, though Brown has played multiple times for the Pacers on their road trip. Tyrese Haliburton has soreness in his left groin and he is questionable.

Portland has not released an injury report since they played last night in Utah. Keon Johnson, Lillard, Nassir Little, and Gary Payton II were out for that game while Josh Hart was doubtful and Drew Eubanks was questionable. It's reasonable to assume that the injury report for Portlant will be similar tonight with the exception of Lillard.

Key Matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs Damian Lillard: Assuming both Lillard and Haliburton play, they are the highlight matchup in this game. Both have been playing at an All-Star level this season, so even if Lillard is limited and Haliburton keeps struggling, they could produce fireworks.

Lillard was averaging 26.3 points and 7.0 assists per game prior to his most recent injury, and Portland is 6-5 when he plays this season. Haliburton, meanwhile, just had his worst passing game of the season and will be looking to bounce back.

Jalen Smith vs Jerami Grant: Grant is the exact type of player — a big, brawny forward — that has crushed the Pacers for years. He is averaging nearly 23 points per game, and Smith will have his hands full slowing him down.

Smith is averaging 17.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during Indiana's ongoing road trip. He had found a bit of a groove. He will need to keep that form going tonight if the Pacers want to win.