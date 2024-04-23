Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds April 23
The Indiana Pacers are back in action tonight as they continue their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks won Game 1 109-94 as they controlled the action on both ends of the floor.
Indiana called the defeat embarrassing, they looked lost in the first half. The blue and gold were down by as many as 30 points before halftime on their way to defeat, and star guard Tyrese Haliburton never got going. They'll hope to rectify all of that tonight in Game 2.
"We have to be a lot better," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA TV
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs as they are currently +1.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 221.5.
Pacers vs Bucks Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out.
The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful due to his left calf strain.
Key Matchup
Tyrese Haliburton vs Patrick Beverley: Haliburton only attempted seven shots in Game 1. He was quiet for much of the night — the Bucks did well to throw attention at him and force the ball to other players.
Beverley was a key part of that, and the veteran Milwaukee guard added five points, seven rebounds, and eight assists on offense. Haliburton must be more effective in this matchup on both ends of the court if Indiana hopes to win.
