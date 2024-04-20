Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful for Game 1 of Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks series
INDIANAPOLIS — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially listed as doubtful on the official NBA injury report ahead of Game 1 of the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks first round series.
Reports from earlier this week cast doubt on Antetokounmpo's status for the start of the series. He fell to the floor with a non-contact injury on April 9 while the Bucks were battling the Boston Celtics, and the Bucks revealed that Antetokounmpo had a calf injury the next day.
On the injury report, the two-time MVP is listed with the same designation that Milwaukee shared 10 days ago — he has a left soleus (calf) strain. While the star forward is known to recover quickly from injuries, and he reportedly has been rehabbing around the clock, it may be tough for him to be ready to go in Game 1.
The Pacers shared earlier this week that they are preparing for the start of the series as if Antetokounmpo is playing. Milwaukee, meanwhile, said that they are getting ready as if they won't have their superstar right away.
"He's one of the best players in the world. I think you have to prepare the right way. I think that when you prepare like he's not going to play and then he does, it's harder to adjust," Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton said on Saturday. He admitted that Indiana has prepped for both scenarios.
"We're preparing for what would be the most difficult for us," the point guard added. Antetokounmpo averaged 42.2 points and 13.0 rebounds per game against the Pacers during the regular season.
Doug McDermott, a wing for the blue and gold, had a calf strain last month for Indiana. While it is unknown how similar in severity his injury was to Antetokounmpo's current ailment, the 32-year old wing missed 22 days for the Pacers — just over three weeks.
"Originally, it was supposed to be a two-to-four week injury," McDermott said during the season. "We got back a little earlier and everything's felt great."
Game 1 for the Pacers and Bucks is on Sunday, then Game 2 comes just two days later on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo's status and recovery time will be a story throughout the series.
