Don't Forget About Jonas

Jonas Valanciunas has proven to be far more than just a serviceable center, and opponents can't afford to forget about the skilled man in the middle for the Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans started strong and then had to hold on to defeat a very game Charlotte Hornets squad, 124-112, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Jonas Valanciunas led four players in double figures with a game-high 30 points, his fourth game with at least 30 points since joining the Pelicans. He also pulled down 17 rebounds and handed out four assists, helping to stabilize the team on both ends whenever Charlotte made a run.

Valanciunas became just the fourth player in franchise history to reach that statistical plateau, joining Anthony Davis (23 times), DeMarcus Cousins (4 times), and David West (1 time) in the “30-17” club.

It was also Jonas’ fifth game with at least 25 points and 15 rebounds in a Pelicans uniform.

“JV was a monster tonight on both ends of the floor,” said head coach Willie Green in his postgame comments. “Rebounding the ball, scoring in the paint, but defensively he was great for us…blocking shots. High hands. Getting deflections. Up in pick and roll…he executed the game plan to a tee.”

And the Pelicans needed Jonas to come up big against the active front court of the Hornets. Zion Williamson struggled to get his shot going all night against Charlotte’s length, but Jonas was always there at the right time.

Because of his play, New Orleans was able to maintain a 62-48 advantage in points in the paint, and a narrow two-point advantage in second chance points.

Through two games the 30-year old Lithuanian is averaging 22.5 points, 15.0 rebounds (5.0 on the offensive glass), 3.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 0.5 steals, while shooting 58.3 percent in just about 28 minutes of action.

He’s even converted 15 of his 16 free throw attempts, including all five in the fourth quarter to help put away the Hornets.

That’s tremendous production out of a supposed fourth option behind the Pelicans’ “Big 3” of Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum.

So far, that fourth option ranks second on the team in scoring, field goal percentage, and +/-.

That should be a frightening thought for the rest of the NBA. Because once Williamson gets back into form, defenses will continue to be faced with the dilemma of who or what do you take away from the Pelicans offensively knowing full well that Jonas Valanciunas is one of those weapons that must be neutralized.

"He's a professional,” said Ingram. “He does his job. He doesn't complain. He goes out and plays hard and does what we need him to do. He definitely came up big for us tonight."

Expect that to continue for the foreseeable future, as few players have been as steady and dependable as JV has for the Pelicans.

Valanciunas will have another opportunity to deliver on Sunday, when the Pels host the Utah Jazz in their home opener in front of what should be a raucous crowd at the Smoothie King Center.

