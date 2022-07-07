Report: Pelicans Devonte' Graham Arrested in North Carolina
Various reports state the New Orleans Pelicans guard was arrested for DWI.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested for driving while impaired early Thursday morning in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, around 3 AM ET, according to police records. Wake County jail records report Graham was stopped and arrested by its highway patrol, but no further details are known.
Graham was traded to the Pelicans in 2021 via sign-and-trade after inking a 4-year deal worth $48 million. He appeared in 76 games last season with the Pelicans and averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 assists per contest.
The New Orleans Pelicans have not released an official statement on the indicident.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Read More Pelicans News:
- Hours After Inking Huge Deal, Zion Hangs Out at Essence Fest
- Zion Re-Signing: Grubb Goes One-on-One with Rob Parker
- Zion Signs Max Deal with Pelicans
- Pelicans Held First Summer League Practice
- Pelicans' 2022 Summer League Games, Coaches, and Roster
- Pelicans Rookies Meet, Have Fun, and Play Ball with NORD Basketball Team
- Report: Pelicans and Zion Finalizing Max Contract Extension
- Pelicans Introduce Rookies Dyson Daniels and E.J. Liddell