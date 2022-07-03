Hours After Inking Huge Deal, Zion Hangs Out at Essence Fest

Skip to main content
Zion Hangs Out at Essence Fest

Zion Hangs Out at Essence Fest

Hours after inking his huge max contract, Zion hangs out at Essence Fest.

Hours after inking his huge max contract, Zion hangs out at Essence Fest.

What better way for Zion Williamson to spend the night after signing a 5-year, $193 million contract than to enjoy a Saturday evening at Essence Fest in the Caesars Superdome? He took to his IG stories and posted videos of Patti Labelle and headliner Janet Jackson.

Zion at Essence

The 3-night Super Fest featured the iconic Janet Jackson, and the Pelicans star forward was there to see it all. The New Orleans community has felt Zion's presence on the basketball courts, movies, and YMCA within the past few weeks.   

Many fans recall the backlash Zion's received from national media outlets about his rehab process happening away from New Orleans. Zion was in Portland, Oregon. They lamented how this was possibly a sign of Zion wanting out of New Orleans. Of course, we know that was the furthest thing away from the truth. Zion would return to New Orleans and immediately immerse himself in the community.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

From attending church services at Fifth African Baptist Church to hosting a local stop the violence campaign at the YMCA and even taking a group of kids out to the movies, he has been in his community making an impact. Next, he seeks to make his mark on the basketball court.

He is trending in the right direction.

In recent photos, Zion appears to be in tip-top shape after reportedly hooking up with strength coach Jasper Bibbs this offseason. Williamson has been looking leaner and terrorizing kids on the basketball court at the local YMCA.

The fans and Pelicans are getting what's expected from a guy who wants to be in New Orleans. 

Read More Pelicans News:

Alvarado at FIBA
Basketball

Jose Alvarado's Impressive Debut with Puerto Rico National Team

By Kyle T. Mosley7 minutes ago
Zion Williamson
Basketball

Hours After Inking Huge Deal, Zion Hangs Out at Essence Fest

By Terry Kimble1 hour ago
USATSI_15971049
Basketball

Zion Re-Signing: Grubb Goes One-on-One with Rob Parker

By David Grubb1 hour ago
Zion Signs
NBA

Zion Signs Max Deal with Pelicans

By Chris Dodson18 hours ago
Dyson Daniels Shooting 3
Basketball

Pelicans Held First Summer League Practice

By Terry Kimble22 hours ago
Jones and Murphy III
Basketball

Pelicans' 2022 Summer League Games, Coaches, and Roster

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 1, 2022
Event
Basketball

Pelicans Rookies Meet, Have Fun, and Play Ball with NORD Basketball Team

By Terry KimbleJul 1, 2022
Zion Williamson
Basketball

Report: Pelicans and Zion Finalizing Max Contract Extension

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 1, 2022