Hours After Inking Huge Deal, Zion Hangs Out at Essence Fest

What better way for Zion Williamson to spend the night after signing a 5-year, $193 million contract than to enjoy a Saturday evening at Essence Fest in the Caesars Superdome? He took to his IG stories and posted videos of Patti Labelle and headliner Janet Jackson.

The 3-night Super Fest featured the iconic Janet Jackson, and the Pelicans star forward was there to see it all. The New Orleans community has felt Zion's presence on the basketball courts, movies, and YMCA within the past few weeks.

Many fans recall the backlash Zion's received from national media outlets about his rehab process happening away from New Orleans. Zion was in Portland, Oregon. They lamented how this was possibly a sign of Zion wanting out of New Orleans. Of course, we know that was the furthest thing away from the truth. Zion would return to New Orleans and immediately immerse himself in the community.

From attending church services at Fifth African Baptist Church to hosting a local stop the violence campaign at the YMCA and even taking a group of kids out to the movies, he has been in his community making an impact. Next, he seeks to make his mark on the basketball court.

He is trending in the right direction.

In recent photos, Zion appears to be in tip-top shape after reportedly hooking up with strength coach Jasper Bibbs this offseason. Williamson has been looking leaner and terrorizing kids on the basketball court at the local YMCA.

The fans and Pelicans are getting what's expected from a guy who wants to be in New Orleans.

