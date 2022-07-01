Report: Pelicans and Zion Finalizing Max Contract Extension

The New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson are finalizing a max contract extension.

According to Shams Charania, the New Orleans Pelicans and star forward Zion Williamson are closing in on a five-year rookie max contract extension worth $231 million.

Should Williamson sign the agreement, he will be with the Pelicans through the 2027-28 NBA season.

Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 regular season after breaking his right foot before the start of the season. He had a few setbacks, and rehabilitation was longer than the Pelicans and Zion expected.

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Williamson out of Duke University as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He has 85 game appearances, averages 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and shoots 60.4% from the field and 68.3% free throws.

Williamson's deal will solidify a young and talented New Orleans team with several of their stars under the age of 25 — Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Dyson Daniels, and E.J. Liddell. The seasoned veteran leadership of C.J. McCollum and Jonas Valančiūnas will create a very talented and formidable Pelicans team to contend for the Western Conference crown in 2022-23.

More details on Zion Williamson's contract extension will be on the Pelicans Scoop.

