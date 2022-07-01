Pelicans Rookies Meet, Have Fun, and Play Ball with NORD Basketball Team

Skip to main content

Pelicans Rookies Meet, Play Ball with NOLA Community Kids

Pelicans' drafted rookies met the kids of a local NORD basketball team.

The New Orleans Pelicans' rookies have already hit the ground running. After their first meeting with local media on Thursday, Dyson Daniels and E.J. Liddell were off to support a local youth basketball program at the Rosenwald Recreation Center in New Orleans. Kids could showcase their kids in front of the newest Pelicans and play a little one-on-one basketball versus NBA talent.  

The event started with the rookies coming in and performing stretching drills with the team to loosen up. Next up was the layup line, where at one point, Dyson Daniels began challenging shots at the rim, much to the kid's delight. Some sprinting drills ensued, followed by the 3-man weave drill. The event's highlight had to be the one-on-one time the kids had with the rookies.

If you have been following social media, you'd know the Pelicans' players have been having fun terrorizing local youth this summer on the court. The kids finally got a measure of revenge.

That victory would not last long as Daniels quickly got his revenge a few moments later, much to the delight of the youth in attendance. The event ended with a group photo with all the kids and a quick huddle at the center court. The message was to work hard, and all your dreams will come true. One kid interrupted and asked how much for a 10-day contract. The message again was to work hard at your goals.

You could tell how special the visit was for the kids after the Pelicans' rookies left in the building that evening.

For most of the offseason, the Pelicans have been visible in the community. From this event with NORD to Zion Williamson's event at the YMCA, the Pelicans are showing how important community presence is to the fabric of the area. Messages like these will only bring the Pelicans and its fans closer together. 

