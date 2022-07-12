Pelicans E.J. Liddell Out Indefinitely, ACL Injury

New Orleans Pelicans second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is out for the entire season due to injury.

New Orleans Pelicans provided a devastating injury update on second-round pick (41st overall) forward E.J. Liddell. The Ohio State product will be out indefinitely after tearing his ACL in the second NBA Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks.

EJ Liddell Injured

Liddell, 21, left the contest with six points (3-for-3 attempts), five rebounds, and two assists when he went down in the 3rd quarter of the game. The organization said an MRI was performed to determine the extent of the damage to his knee and discovered the torn ligament.

The Pelicans report that the surgery date has not been scheduled for the forward.

Last season for the Buckeyes, Liddell averaged 9.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.5 AST and 2.6 BPG, and 33.2 MPG on the floor.

