Report: Pelicans' Advisor D'Antoni is Hornets Head Coach Candidate, Meeting with Michael Jordan

Report: Pelicans' Advisor D'Antoni Hornets Head Coach Candidate

Pelicans' coaching advisor is a finalist for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching position.

According to multiple reports, Mike D'Antoni will meet with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan this week to discuss the opening coaching vacancy in Charlotte. D'Antoni, along with former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, is a finalist for the heading coaching job. D'Antoni has spent this past season as a coaching advisor to Willie Green in New Orleans. 

D'Antoni spent much of the season behind the scenes, attending games sporadically and being visible at a few practices. During the season, he didn't rule out the possibility of a return to head coaching.  

"Willie's been great to work with," D'Antoni said to the Houston Chronicle. "We talk, and it's great having a dialogue. He's doing a phenomenal job. I enjoy it for right now. I try to add what I can. It's all good. We'll see (about next season). I'm not ruling it out. Too young (at 70 years old) to rule anything out."

Mike D'Antoni
It would make sense D'Antoni's itch to get back into coaching, considering his past success in the league. He's been named Coach of the Year twice and is often regarded as an offensive genius. It was only a matter of time before his name resurfaced amongst the coaching ranks.

Should D'Antoni leave for Charlotte, the Pelicans would have a second coaching change within the organization. Reports have player development coach Beno Udrih stepping away from the team. 

As more success heads the Pelicans' way, Coach Green will start to grow and blossom his coaching tree.

