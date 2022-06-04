Pelicans Work Out LSU Star Darius Days

With less than a month to go until the 2022 NBA Draft, teams are holding private workouts with players for a more in-depth analysis of the future prospects. On Thursday, the New Orleans Pelicans hosted former LSU forward Darius Days. He confirmed the workout by posting on his Instagram Live stories. Days has quickly shot up draft boards after a successful NBA Combine outing.

Days completed his LSU career as a 4-year senior and had his best statistical season this past year. He averaged nearly 30 minutes a game, scoring 13 points and grabbing nearly 8 rebounds per contest. He averaged a career-high 6 three-point attempts a game and shot 35% from beyond the arc. Days was praised for his versatility on the court as he can affect the game in multiple ways.

His draft forecast currently has him as a 2nd round selection who projects as a stretch four. At 6-7, he may be undersized for the four position, but his NBA comparison is that of a Grant Williams or Draymond Green. That comparison seems appropriate as Days recently said Green is someone he admires in the league currently.

He recently sat down with BasketballNews.com and gave the Warriors star high praise when asked who he personally models his game after. Days said, "I’d say Draymond Green and P.J. Tucker. Draymond because I’m a 6-foot-7 guy who can shoot the three-ball and go out there and guard 1-through-5. He does all the little things to help his team win. I feel like without Draymond a lot of things wouldn’t move as smoothly. I think to live up to that comparison there’s some things I have to work on; definitely getting more comfortable bringing the ball up and making split-second decisions.”

Could Days become another SEC standout drafted by the Pelicans in the second round? They struck gold in drafting Herb Jones from the University of Alabama last season. Herb made the rookie All-NBA second team and is already regarded as a top echelon perimeter defender. If drafted, Days could be a guy who quickly impacts an NBA team.

The beauty of the Pelicans' situation is that it wouldn't have to be right away with them. New Orleans could afford to take a guy in the 2nd round and develop him properly without forcing him to the wolves. They have a stacked and talented frontcourt as it is.

Whoever the pick becomes will undoubtedly benefit from practicing daily against elite talent. Whoever ends up drafting Days, he vows to bring it every day and give 110%. That mindset should net him a successful career in the NBA.

