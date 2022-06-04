Pelicans Top 5 Trades Altering Franchise History

The New Orleans Pelicans have had their franchise history shaped by five league-altering trades.

The New Orleans Pelicans have had to build their history from the banks of the bayou to create the celebratory atmosphere of the current Smoothie King Center. Going back to the days of the Hornets, five trades have shaped the history of this young franchise.

The top five trades range from the cap-clearing efforts to attract new owners to the young veteran policy deployed to keep Anthony Davis happy. The Tyreke Evans trade in 2013 sent Robin Lopez to the Portland Trail Blazers and Greivis Vásquez to the Kings. However, the 2010 NBA Rookie of the Year never panned out, missing the Pelicans' first 17 games while recovering from right knee surgery. The Evans trade also fell short when compiling this list.

Apr 22, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and guard CJ McCollum (3) talk in the second half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Smoothie King Center against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns won, 114-111. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

1. AD's Haul Brought In Brandon Ingram

Alvin Gentry fired back at Anthony Davis saying "That's a Haul!" when asked about the trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Pelicans received Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart to help on the court.

New Orleans also got the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, an unprotected first-round draft pick in 2022, the right to swap first-round draft picks in 2023, and then yet another unprotected first-round draft pick in 2024. The 2019 pick was traded to acquire Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Alexander-Walker and Hart were then packaged to bring in CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Davis won a championship but the Pelicans got Ingram for his prime years. New Orleans was then able to add McCollum at his peak for a bunch of spare parts and future picks that would not fit the team's championship timeline. Some might not have even had a spot on the roster. The Pelicans are already at full capacity going into the 2022 NBA Draft.

Apr 22, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) has the ball knocked away by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) in the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

2. Poor Package For Chris Paul

Chris Paul was originally headed to the Lakers in exchange for Lamar Odom, Goran Dragic, Luis Scola, Kevin Martin, and a 2012 first round draft pick to the New Orleans. Pau Gasol would have been shipped to the Houston Rockets instead of sticking around Kobe Bryant but NBA Commissioner David Stern nixed the trade.

New Orleans settled for Eric Gordon, Chris Kaman, Al-Farouq Aminu, and the Minnesota Timberwolves' unprotected first-round pick in the 2012 draft, which was used to draft Austin Rivers. Gordon is still booed when he comes to New Orleans and Rivers was eventually traded away from the LA Clippers by his own father.

Dec 10, 2014; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Tyson Chandler (6) fights for the ball with New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

3. Tyson Chandler's Championship Years

Tyson Chandler helped lead the first good playoff run in this franchise's new, young history. He was traded to the New Orleans Hornets in exchange for P. J. Brown and J. R. Smith, then led the NBA in offensive rebounds in both 2006–07 and 2007–08. He was the second-best overall rebounder in 2006–07 and finished third in 2007–08. Chandler was a certified bucket before Zion Williamson could shoot on a ten-foot rim, finishing second in field goal percentage in 2007–08. Chandler was eventually traded to the Charlotte Bobcats in exchange for Emeka Okafor once this era of New Orleans hoops hit its ceiling.

4. 2004-05 Cap Sheet Clearance Sale

David Wesley, Baron Davis and Jamal Mashburn were all traded during the 2004-05 season. Wesley was swapped for journeyman Jim Jackson and Boštjan Nachbar. Davis went to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Speedy Claxton and Dale Davis. Mashburn was sent to the Philadelphia 76ers for Glenn Robinson. Neither Mashburn nor Robinson would suit up for their new teams.

Nov 9, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Baron Davis (1) is defended by New Orleans Hornets guard Chris Paul (3) at the Staples Center. The Hornets defeated the Clippers 112-84. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

5. Cousins Comes Up Short

New Orleans GM Dell Demps attempted the DeMarcus Cousins deal to pry open a job-saving championship window. It was a great idea until Cousins decided to chase an inconsequential rebound following a missed free throw. Mounting injuries and the Golden State Warriors slammed down on those dreams and Demps was eventually replaced with David Griffin.

Honorable Mention Sixth Man Swap: Jrue Holiday will always be loved in New Orleans but his trade package was uninspiring. This is especially true considering that Holiday, like Davis, immediately won a championship. Antonio Daniels was cast off as a player but is beloved in New Orleans now.

Back in 2009, Daniels was traded away from the Hornets for Bobby Brown and Darius Songaila. Brown was flipped a few months later for a 2014 second round draft pick which was used to select Jordan McRae. Thankfully for fans tuning into Pelicans broadcasts now, Daniels did not hold a grudge against the city. This era of Pelicans basketball would not sound the same without him.

