Pelicans Confident With Recent NBA History On Their Side

The New Orleans Pelicans have history on their side when looking at their championship potential.

The New Orleans Pelicans made a surprising run to and through the NBA Play-In Tournament. Head Coach Willie Green even led the team to two first-round wins before falling to the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. The foundation is in place to build on that progress. Recent history suggests these Pelicans are not far off from making a conference finals appearance.

There is even some local history. Chris Paul’s 2007-08 Pelicans were in a Game 7 against the San Antonio Spurs for the right play in the conference finals. Thirteen years later the Suns went undefeated in the 2020 Orlando Bubble tournament, added Paul to the roster, and started winning regular-season titles. They have fallen short of winning the NBA Finals but they have been in contention every day since making that unexpected push in the midst of a pandemic.

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Similiar Success Stories

That 2020 run was the first season in charge of the Suns for Monty Williams. Similarly, Nate McMillan took over the 2020-21 Atlanta Hawks midseason and they made a conference finals appearance. However, Green’s era may have more in common with the 2020-21 Memphis Grizzlies. Taylor Jenkins has remade the Grit-and-Grind culture into something more modern in short order.

Jenkins had to shape his rotations without his best players. Still the young Grizzlies fought their way through two play-in games to earn a playoff spot. Green replaced Stan Van Gundy during a pandemic and weathered the storms of a 1-12 start to his career. He changed the culture on the fly, while the nation was practically quarantined, and still got the whole roster to fully commit to the season.

Ingram’s star turn this year mimics Ja Morant’s performance last season. Morant (30.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists) was being asked to do everything on offense. Ingram (27.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists) led the way but with CJ McCollum helping share the offensive burdens.

Ingram and McCollum will have Zion Williamson to shoulder the down low duties with Jonas Valanciunas next season. Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Jose Alvarado give them a supporting cast to last through a marathon regular season. The reserves will also get some reinforcements soon and have proven capable postseason performers.

Nov 13, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

History Not Held Together With Hope

Nate McMillan helped salvaged the season for the Atlanta Hawks last year. They made a run to the 2021 conference finals but barely qualified for this year’s playoff field. They’ll be reshuffling around Trae Young for years and might not win another series with him in uniform. New Orleans has to take advantage of the opportunity presented by this team.

The 2017-18 TimberBulls had a young Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, and Karl Anthony-Towns. They earned the eighth seed, won one playoff game, then fell apart. The Oklahoma City Thunder had Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden for years and while they did get to an NBA Finals, it feels like they fell short of their potential.

The Pelicans have the roster to compete for a title soon. The recipe is there with Willie Green getting to add Zion Williamson to this playoff-tested group. There is a confidence around the Smoothie King Center this team has championship potential. The history is there to back up the data.

It’s on the whole team to invest in that future now. Getting comfortable and hoping for the best has not paid off, historically. Williamson and the rest of the squad know this, that's why they have plans to work on controlling their destiny together soon. They want to create a new history in New Orleans, becoming legends in the process.

