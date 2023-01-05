Pelicans Use First-Half Offensive Explosion To Blow By Rockets

CJ McCollum led six Pelicans in double figures as New Orleans snapped a two-game losing streak by routing the Rockets.

The New Orleans Pelicans began their latest stint without Zion Williamson with a victory, defeating the Houston Rockets 119-108 at the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans never trailed and led by as many as 31 points on the way to improving to 17-4 at home and handing Houston its fifth straight loss.

CJ McCollum scored a game-high 28 points for the Pelicans, his ninth game this season with 28 or more, and the sixth time he's reached that mark in the last 13 games.

He got the Pelicans started on the right note, scoring the first five points of the game and 12 of New Orleans' 45 points in the period.

"(CJ) was locked in from the start on both ends of the floor," said Willie Green. "Sharing the basketball, making shots...you know he understands the situation, and the rest of the guys were great...Collectively, this was a good team win."

The Pels shot the ball spectacularly as they took a 23-point lead into the second quarter, making 64 percent of their shots from the floor and 8-of-9 free throws.

Though Houston would go on to outscore New Orleans 86-74 the rest of the way, the Pelicans were able to get enough contributions up and down the roster to maintain their lead and pick up the win.

Jonas Valanciunas added another double-double to his ledger with 16 points and 17 rebounds, and Naji Marshall filled the stat sheet to the tune of 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Marshall has now scored in double figures in six of his last seven games.

Trey Murphy III and Willy Hernangomez added 14 points each and Jose Alvarado scored 13 points, reaching double figures for the first time since Dec. 23 versus Oklahoma City.

Houston was paced by the scoring of Jalen Green and Kenyon Martin Jr., who scored 16 each.

Jabari Smith Jr. scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and former Pelican Eric Gordon finished with 12 points for the Rockets.

With the win, the Pelicans maintain their hold on third place in the Western Conference, trailing Denver and Memphis by just one game in the loss column as they prepare to host the surging Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Read More Pelicans News: