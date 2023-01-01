Pels Drop The Ball In Loss To Grizzlies

New Orleans saw its five-game winning streak come to an abrupt end against the Memphis Grizzlies on New Year's Eve.

Unfortunately, the New Orleans Pelicans will not enter 2023 at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Not after taking a tough 116-101 loss to the rival Memphis Grizzlies on New Year's Eve.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 20 points but was limited to 6-of-16 shooting (.375), his worst shooting performance since the second game of the season.

The Pelicans had six players reach double-figures, but only Trey Murphy III (15 points) and Jaxson Hayes (13 points) were able to do so efficiently as the team shot 35 percent from the field.

A night after making 11 three-pointers, CJ McCollum made just one and scored 10 points.

Despite the poor shooting, the Pelicans were still in the game heading into the fourth quarter.

Memphis held a narrow, four-point lead with 12 minutes to play.

However, the Grizzlies opened the quarter with a 19-4 run and Ja Morant showed up big for Memphis down the stretch.

Morant scored a game-high 32 points, handed out eight assists and provided the energy that New Orleans failed to match on the second night of a back-to-back.

Desmond Bane added 18, and former Pelican Steven Adams had 10 points and 21 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have now won two of the three meetings between the teams this season.

Memphis outscored the Pelicans 33-22 in the fourth, topping the 30-point mark in three of four quarters.

The Grizzlies outshot and outrebounded the Pelicans. Memphis blocked 11 shots and dominated the hustle stats, scoring 23 points off of New Orleans turnovers.

"I thought they were the more physical team, and they were a step ahead of us,” said Willie Green after the game.

New Orleans finishes 2022 going 5-5 over its last 10 games and prepares to head into a difficult January schedule heavy on road games against winning teams.

