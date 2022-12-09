Pelicans Vs. Suns: A View From The Other Side

This is a big weekend for the New Orleans Pelicans. Not only are they currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but they will host the Phoenix Suns twice in 3 days this weekend. Phoenix was the team who knocked New Orleans out of the playoffs last year in 6 games. Most remember Chris Paul's epic performance when he shot a perfect 14/14 for the game, leading the Suns to a 115-109 victory at the Smoothie King Center. This is the first game back in New Orleans between these two teams since then and the Pelicans are eager to prove they belong amongst the NBA's elite.

Pelicans Scoop sat down with Donnie Druin who is a publisher for Inside the Suns, a Fan Nation website on the Sports Illustrated network. Donnie opens up about the Suns tumultuous offseason, Phoenix's championship window, and thoughts on the Pelicans.

Pelicans Scoop: Considering the drama concerning the Robert Sarver situation and re-signing of Deandre Ayton, how have the Suns managed to still come out and be a Top seed in the West to start the season?

Donnie Druin: Don't forget about the Jae Crowder drama, too! Nearly everybody and their mother thought the Suns would have been somehow impacted but they've managed to stay the course. Devin Booker actually spoke about this topic to The Athletic's Sam Amick and said he didn't think it was fair to think it would have impacted the locker room. There's some truth to that. At the end of the day, that group of guys have played together and have seen ups and downs aplenty. The outside noise was precisely just that: Outside noise. Phoenix didn't let any of that leak into their chemistry/play and that showed.

Pelicans Scoop: With Chris Paul advancing in age and minimal changes made to a roster that lost to Dallas by 33 points in Game 7 last year, what needs to happen for Phoenix to win it all this year?

Donnie Druin: Two big things: Bench play and adjustments. Last year the Suns saw next to nothing from their depth when they needed it. Guys such as Cam Payne and Landry Shamet failed to deliver when their number was called and you simply can't win in the postseason if you don't have anybody past your starting five putting the ball in the basket. Payne has returned to regular season form and the Suns have been impressed with their other additions like Damion Lee too, so there's hope they'll come in clutch down the stretch. The second part (adjustments) falls right on Monty Williams, and that again reared its ugly face in Monday's loss to Dallas. Simply put, Williams (despite him being the reigning Coach of the Year) is very prone to being stuck in his ways and not adjusting, which only grows in importance the deeper you go. The Suns had 2-0 leads in both the 2021 NBA Finals and their series last year in Dallas before heading home empty-handed. Williams simply needs to be proactive.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Pelicans Scoop: Deandre Ayton is often criticized for not being as assertive and dominant in the block. Is the criticism of him fair or unfair?

Donnie Druin: I've debated this in my head so many times. I'll say this: Deandre Ayton wants to win. I promise. He spent plenty of time in the gym and when he's on; his play is so important to what Phoenix wants to accomplish. To be honest, some of the hate is just wild. He's a very good player who (hopefully) is only getting better. That's about where the line is drawn in the stand, however. There's a lot of pressure with being the only No. 1 pick in franchise history, and that fat contract didn't help either. Mix that with his easy-going nature and that awful ESPN piece that revealed he stayed up until the wee hours of the morning playing 2K. The mean streak that only arrives occasionally isn't permanent and that's why so many people get on him. Fans have seen how strong he can be on the block when he wants to be, it's just a matter of carrying that attitude for 82 games. I'd say ultimately the criticism is fair although it can extend a bit further than it needs to.

Pelicans Scoop: Which player/players have you been most impressed by early on this season?

Donnie Druin: Leaving out the obvious, Damion Lee has brought some of that magical Golden State play to Phoenix and the Suns couldn't be happier. He's pulled through in a few clutch situations for them and all of his teammates speak to how battle-tested he is. His three-point shooting has been a great change of pace to the 1,000 mid range jumpers Phoenix shoots every game. Digging a bit deeper, Jock Landale doesn't play much with Ayton and Bismack Biyombo in the rotation but I feel like every time he steps on the court, the Suns play better. I'd love for him to stop shooting so many threes but his ability to rebound and overall basketball IQ is solid for his position on the bench.

Pelicans Scoop: The Suns and Pelicans will square off 3 times in the next 5 games. Give us an early impression that you have about the Pelicans so far this year.

Donnie Druin: Any team that can win 9-of-11 games (As I'm typing this the Pels are up at halftime on Thursday so that could extend further) is a solid team. Everybody in Phoenix knows exactly how good they can be as their beloved Suns were taken to six games last year even in the absence of Zion. New Orleans has (good) talent at every position and it feels like they're only going to get better as they gel and play more games together as a collective unit. Sounds like a familiar story people have seen here.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Pelicans Scoop: Give us one thing (matchup/lineup/stat etc...) we should be looking for in this weekend's games versus New Orleans.

Donnie Druin: With Cam Johnson still out, the Suns don't really have a strong presence at power forward. I'm very interested to see how Phoenix handles a very strong Zion Williamson and what he brings to the table. Also Chris Paul is now healthy after missing 14 games and started vs. Boston. I'd be curious to see what the game plan is for him as Phoenix plays New Orleans twice in three days.

