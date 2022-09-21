Pelicans Team With Stackwell, Bringing Financial Info Straight To Fans

The New Orleans Pelicans have teamed with Stackwell to bring more financial literacy and awareness to the Gulf South region.

The New Orleans Pelicans have stressed community engagement when talking with possibly sponsorship partners. The team’s work with the NBA Foundation, YouthForce NOLA, New Orleans Youth Alliance, Son of a Saint, Boys Town Louisiana, and Youth Empowerment Project are just a handful of examples of those priorities in action. Well, the Pelicans have just announced another branch to their collaborative community investments.

The organization has teamed with Stackwell, a digital investment platform created to eliminate the racial wealth gap, on a multi-year strategic partnership to increase access to investment in the financial markets to a great swatch of the black communities in the Gulf South region. Stackwell and the Pelicans hope the partnership elevates awareness and engagement to “bring financial wellness and investment education.”

The company has been designated as the Proud Digital Investment Platform of the Pelicans, and will be the presenting partner of the Pelicans’ Black Wealth Program, a financial wellness program focused on long-term investing. Dr. Darvelle Hutchins, Senior Director of Culture, Diversity, and Inclusion at New Orleans Saints and Pelicans shared just how much the teams are “thrilled to team up with Stackwell on this new, multi-year partnership. By joining forces with Stackwell, we are able to provide a platform to reach and empower more members of the Black community across New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region.”

Stackwell Capital has created a digital investment platform for the Black community that is designed to eliminate the racial wealth gap in America. The platform provides the “financial investment tools and guidance necessary to help build lasting wealth, equity, and equal opportunity.” Stackwell is a member of the 2022 Financial Solutions Lab, and MassChallenge U.S. Early Stage accelerator programs.

The partnership brings together some of the most prominent community-based leadership organizations across the region. There will be several events for addressing financial wellness and investment education designed to empower Black college students, entrepreneurs, and small business owners throughout the Gulf Coast. The Pelicans will host events with Stackwell at the Oschner Sports Performance Center “focusing on utilizing programs and resources which help build and sustain personal wealth through investment in the financial markets.”

Trevor Rozier-Byrd, founder and CEO of Stackwell is excited because with the extra eyes watching the team this season, “Our partnership with the Pelicans presents us with a tremendous opportunity to empower more members of the Black community across New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region by facilitating critical conversations and financial education centered around building long-term sustainable wealth through investment in the financial markets. Together we will better support a community that has been plagued by one of the highest racial wealth and income gaps in the country, by breaking down critical barriers to investing and helping more people stack and build wealth in the financial markets.”

Through this partnership, Stackwell also becomes the presenting partner of the Pelicans’ HBCU Night, which will include unique fan experiences for hundreds of HBCU students and other activations to help promote their participation in the financial markets. Additionally, Stackwell will be the presenting partner of Pelicans’ win streaks – “Stacking Wins by Stackwell” – throughout the Pelicans’ 2022-2023 season, which sounds like an investment that will be of interest to the Smoothie King Center faithful.

When asked about their hopes for short-term participation and long-term return on investment, Dr. Hutchins explained, “Our hope is to helps produces long-term, sustainable gains in the market so that more Black people can be positioned to achieve greater agency and control to direct the outcomes that matter in their own lives.”

