Pelicans 2022-23 Season Preview: Trey Murphy III Is More Than Just “Trigga”

Though he was the New Orleans Pelicans first-round pick last season, Trey Murphy III was outshone by fellow rookies Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado for much of the season.

While Jones settled in as a starter while becoming the Pels’ defensive stopper and Alvarado emerged as the Pels’ primary backup at the point guard spot, Murphy’s minutes and production were inconsistent.

2021-22 Stats: 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists

Per 100: 19.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists

Player Efficiency Rating: 12.5

Expected Role: Reserve In Rotation, SuperSub Needing Minutes

It was surprising for many, considering just how good the man who would become known as “Trigga” looked during the NBA Summer League.

The results become less of a surprise when surveyed from a distance. The Pelicans were without a real offensive identity early in the season, and a rookie losing himself in that process was one of the costs of doing business.

While Willie Green looked for a regular rotation, Murphy struggled to find a place in it, going from playing each of the Pels’ first 20 games to appearing in only 22 of the team’s next 40 contests.

But down the stretch, as the Pelicans began their push for the postseason, Trey Murphy put it all together by making contributions with and without the basketball.

Over the final month of the regular season, TM3 averaged 8.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.6 blocks per game on his best shooting numbers of the season as New Orleans went 12-10 and secured a spot in the play-in tournament.

In the playoffs, his average +/- rating was a team-high 5.3, nearly double that of second-place Larry Nance Jr. (2.8).

This season, the expectations for “Trigga” are just like those for the rest of the team…elevated.

It seems as if Murphy is elevated as well, having grown at least an inch in the offseason. He looked bigger and stronger during his appearance in the 2022 Summer League run in Las Vegas, too.

Though he led all rookies in three-point percentage last season, Murphy is eager to prove that he is more than “just a shooter.”

Trey Murphy has shown that he’s capable of securing offensive rebounds and finishing at the rim, play-making for others, and defending multiple positions.

He slides in easily as Brandon Ingram’s backup at the three and as a potential stretch four in small-ball lineups.

The intangibles seem to be there for Murphy. His work ethic is unquestioned, as is his confidence.

Now that Willie Green has established a culture and defensive identity for the franchise, the attention turns to the increased offensive possibilities the return of Zion Williamson presents.

Murphy should be a direct beneficiary of Zion’s presence with open shots becoming plentiful either directly feeding the big man in the post or off of passes coming from a rotating defense seeking to cover all of the options on the floor at any given time.

The depth of the roster makes it difficult to project a surge in Murphy’s statistical output this season, however, it would be fair to expect fewer lows and more consistent highs in year two of his career.

Trey Murphy showed that he can be a closer for an NBA contender. It’s up to him if he will be.

