CJ McCollum Propels Pelicans Past Grizzlies

The New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 113-102 win over the Memphis Grizzlies thanks to a 30-point night from CJ McCollum.

(New Orleans, LA) Jose Alvarado's hustle again lifted the Smoothie King Center's energy in the fourth quarter to help lead the New Orleans Pelicans (8-6) to a 113-102 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant made his return to the Memphis (9-6) lineup but CJ McCollum's big night helped the Pelicans close the gap on the division leaders.

Larry Nance Jr. claimed after the win, “Without Jose, we’d be a whole lot worse.”

The Pelicans also needed McCollum, who broke out of a recent slump with 30 points, 9 assists, and 3 rebounds on 11/23 shooting from the field. He made 7/13 three-pointers, leading New Orleans to a season-high 18 made three-pointers as a team. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter.

All-Star Brandon Ingram (19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block) was allowed to work off the ball as Willie Green experimented with a Jose Alvarado-CJ McCollum backcourt. Still, Alvarado (12 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds) and rookie Dyson Daniels (3 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal, 1 assist) deserve credit for hounding Morant into three turnovers.

Nance Jr. also said Alvardo deserves more credit beyond his defense for being a "spark plug" for the team. New Orleans opened the fourth with a 15-4 run, led by five points from reserve guard Jose Alvarado, to take a 104-91 lead. Combined the reserve guard duo of Alvarado and Daniels were a +28 on the night. Pelicans subs dished out 15 of the team's 31 assists, leading to a 39-29 lead in bench points.

It was a tough win in a Smoothie King Center playoff atmosphere. McCollum was in the corner calling for more noise after a foul late in the fourth quarter as the Pelicans pulled away. Neither team won an individual quarter by more than 3 points until New Orleans pulled away in the final few minutes.

Coach Green said after the win, “I like the fact that that group brings toughness on both sides of the ball.”

Trey Murphy III (13 points, 2 rebounds) got the start in place of the injured Zion Williamson (ankle). Murphy III's hot start in the first quarter, including two big dunks and a deep three-pointer, kept things close while Ingram and McCollum got comfortable with the new rotations. Larry Nance Jr. (19 points, 7 rebounds) started on the bench but played a big role, logging 31 minutes including the final few to close out the game.

Morant (36 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) did all he could after missing one game with an ankle injury. However, Desmond Bane (toe) was sidelined and Jaren Jackson Jr. was rusty in his season debut. He shot only 3-14 from the field and missed all 7 three-point attempts. Memphis only scored 15 fourth-quarter points as the Pelicans pulled away.

The Pelicans have won two in a row for the first time since the opening two games. Willie Green's squad will be back in action tomorrow when the Chicago Bulls visit New Orleans.

