Pelicans Overwhelm Wizards To Break Losing Streak

The New Orleans Pelicans needed a big night from CJ McCollum and the NBPA President delivered with 34 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, and 1 block on 12/21 shooting in a 132-112 road win over the Washington Wizards.

Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Pelicans got back into the win column. New Orleans had lost four of their last five games. The Pelicans scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to take a 115-88 lead with 8:44 to play and it was all but over in the American capital city.

With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram remaining out, due to injury, the Pelicans once again leaned on its other two respected veterans to pull out the win. New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and never looked back in building a comfortable lead.

Washington (17-24) has lost three straight and was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal, who didn’t play for the fifth time in six games with a strained left hamstring.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma scored 19 points before fouling out with 9:03 to play. Kuzma picked up a technical foul in the second quarter and eventually marched off the court when picking up a sixth foul.

The Pelicans quickly fell behind 10-0 in the first two minutes of the game but Willie Green spent a timeout just 1:44 into the first quarter to right the ship. McCollum scored 12 straight points in a 2:36 span of the first quarter and New Orleans was back on track.

“That was a tough moment at the start of the game,” Valanciunas said. “We knew that was not us and we had to man up and play better defense, play better offense. We changed that.”

Naji Marshall continued his breakout season with 18 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal. Fan-favorite Jose Alvarado added 10 points and 5 assists to help the Pelicans end a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard.

Devonte’ Graham (11 points, 6 assists) sank consecutive three-pointers to give New Orleans a 113-88 lead with 9:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. Those daggers all but put the game to bed.

“This was a game we had to have,” McCollum said on the postgame on-court interview after taking a few nights off.

He added of the time off between games, “I needed it. I needed it bad. I don’t normally ask for time off. I try to push through. Sometimes when you’re fatigued, bad things can happen. I was just trying to be smart. I’m 31. I’ve played for a long time, and I know my body.”

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said his team was focused on the New Orleans defense most during his pregame press conference. The Pelicans have been very good on both ends of the floor, ranking seventh in offensive rating and fifth in defense. Standout G/F Herb Jones (5 points, 1 steal) suffered a bruised lower back in the second quarter and did not return to the rotations but the Pelicans were able to punch up another victory on their record.

“Most of the time when we come East we have a number of games in a row,” Green said. “Everything I’m saying is an excuse. The fact of the matter is teams try to take pride in taking care of the home court, coming out and playing in front of their home fans. Once again, you have to do a really good job of having a high-level game plan, and discipline for games like that.”

New Orleans scored 18 points off 10 Washington turnovers while the Wizards scored just four points off just four turnovers by the Pelicans. Dereon Seabron and Garrett Temple helped close out the win and Willie Green's squad ends the night in third place in the Western Conference standings.

The Pelicans are back in action on Wednesday when they face the Boston Celtics. Stay tuned to Pelicans Scoop for all the latest news.

